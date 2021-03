Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Re-Launching of its Vitamins and Supplements Online Store at TheVitaminStore.com

This online store was originally purchased as part of the acquisition of the HCMC’s 3 Paradise Health & Nutrition branded stores in Melbourne, FL. HCMC will be offering select national brands and, for the first time online, Ada’s high quality brand of Vitamins and Supplements, previously sold only in Ada’s Natural Market, the Company’s organic grocery store located in Fort Myers, FL. “Management has recognized and is grateful for both the national attention that HCMC has received over the past several months, and for the very vocal support of its shareholder base, which is now over 306,000 shareholders strong. This has provided the Company with the perfect opportunity for a re-launch of HCMC’s TheVitaminStore.com, as well as an opportunity to offer our Ada’s brand of high quality vitamins and supplements to a national audience,” said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC. Mr. Holman continued, “Our shareholders have repeatedly expressed their desire to support their investment in HCMC directly by also becoming customers. With our sizable shareholder base as potential new, highly motivated and incentivized customers, we are extremely encouraged by the growth potential from this online store”. Mr. Holman concluded, “Unlike a stock market investment in a high ticket item based company, such as a car company, collectively, our shareholders have the power to make a real difference with the power of their individual purchasing habits. This is a rare opportunity for shareholders to work hand in hand with management to build a national brand while increasing shareholder value through increased Company revenue.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

