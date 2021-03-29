 
Healthier Choices Management Corp. Announces Re-Launching of its Vitamins and Supplements Online Store at TheVitaminStore.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
HOLLYWOOD, FL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) Today Announced the Re-Launching of its Vitamins and Supplements Online Store at TheVitaminStore.com.

This online store was originally purchased as part of the acquisition of the HCMC’s 3 Paradise Health & Nutrition branded stores in Melbourne, FL.

HCMC will be offering select national brands and, for the first time online, Ada’s high quality brand of Vitamins and Supplements, previously sold only in Ada’s Natural Market, the Company’s organic grocery store located in Fort Myers, FL.

“Management has recognized and is grateful for both the national attention that HCMC has received over the past several months, and for the very vocal support of its shareholder base, which is now over 306,000 shareholders strong. This has provided the Company with the perfect opportunity for a re-launch of HCMC’s TheVitaminStore.com, as well as an opportunity to offer our Ada’s brand of high quality vitamins and supplements to a national audience,” said Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC.

Mr. Holman continued, “Our shareholders have repeatedly expressed their desire to support their investment in HCMC directly by also becoming customers. With our sizable shareholder base as potential new, highly motivated and incentivized customers, we are extremely encouraged by the growth potential from this online store”.

Mr. Holman concluded, “Unlike a stock market investment in a high ticket item based company, such as a car company, collectively, our shareholders have the power to make a real difference with the power of their individual purchasing habits. This is a rare opportunity for shareholders to work hand in hand with management to build a national brand while increasing shareholder value through increased Company revenue.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp. 

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (www.healthiercmc.com) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on the Amazon.com marketplace through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy U Wholesale, Inc. The Company markets its Q-Cup technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup and Q-Unit technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system.

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
HCMC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS OFFICIAL TWITTER PAGE @HealthierCMC
05.03.21
Healthier Choices Management Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results
02.03.21
HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT PROVIDES UPDATE ON RECENT CONVERSIONS OF ITS SERIES C PREFERRED STOCK
02.03.21
HCMC ISSUES STATEMENT CLARIFYING UNAUTHORIZED TWITTER ACCOUNT

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
5
HCMC - Ein kleines Invest wert?