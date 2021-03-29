Exagen Inc. Announces Study on the Long-Term Effects of COVID-19 Infection in the Development of Autoimmune Diseases

The longitudinal study will further evaluate the emergence of biomarkers that are known indicators for the development of lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. This effort will assess the emergence of these biomarkers in mild/moderate COVID patients, among several critical patient groups, including those treated with dexamethasone.

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today that it will collaborate with Emory University on a new study about the long-term effects of COVID-19 infection in the development of autoimmune diseases. Emory is widely acknowledged as a leading research institution in the study of various autoimmune diseases, including lupus.

Dr. Ignacio Sanz, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine at Emory University, stated, “The autoimmune response after COVID-19 infection is unknown at this time, and we hope our investigation can shed light on what the future for these patients may hold. We look forward to working with Exagen and utilizing the AVISE testing portfolio to evaluate these patients.”

“We are excited to work with Emory University to evaluate how our diagnostic brands can assess the long-term autoimmune effects the COVID-19 virus infection may have on patients. Emory is a leader in research, and we are proud of this association. With our focus set on improving the care continuum for autoimmune patients, we hope insight into post-infection can help rheumatologists better customize care for their patients,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen Inc.

