

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.03.2021 / 14:43

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Ralph Last name(s): Körfgen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing director of the general partner of the issuer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 70.80 EUR 8212.80 EUR 70.80 EUR 204187.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 70.8000 EUR 212400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra, Frankfurt MIC: XETR

