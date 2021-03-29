 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2021 / 14:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Körfgen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing director of the general partner of the issuer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A288904

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
70.80 EUR 8212.80 EUR
70.80 EUR 204187.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
70.8000 EUR 212400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra, Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


29.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65186  29.03.2021 



