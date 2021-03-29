Kaplan Educational Foundation Welcomes New 2021 Scholars

Established in 2006, the Kaplan Leadership Program helps high-potential, low-income and underrepresented community college students complete their associate's degree and successfully transfer and go on to earn a four-year bachelor's degree at the nation's most highly-selective schools. The program provides stipends for living expenses, extensive tutoring, academic advisement services, leadership and career training, and other resources and support to help them expand their personal goals, and eventually attain leadership roles in their professions and communities.

The newly accepted 2021 Kaplan Leadership Scholars are:

Ana Abreu - Bronx Community College

Rosina Asiamah - Hostos Community College

Samuel Boadu - Borough of Manhattan Community College

Ruth Carranza - LaGuardia Community College

Suleidy De La Cruz - Bronx Community College

Victoria Flores-Almazan - Kingsborough Community College

Boinzemwende Jarmila Roxane Ouango - Hostos Community College

Chanthea Quinland - Borough of Manhattan Community College

Sulay Restrepo - Borough of Manhattan Community College

Zouberou Sayibou - Bronx Community College

Johann Smith - Borough of Manhattan Community College

Oumou Traore - Hostos Community College

Jon Williams - Borough of Manhattan Community College

Since its inception, Kaplan Leadership Scholars have been accepted to the country’s most competitive schools, including Yale, Stanford, Brown, Amherst, Cornell, Mount Holyoke, Smith and many others. Eighty-seven percent of Kaplan Scholars earn a bachelor’s degree.

"While the challenges created by COVID-19 threw into question whether we could welcome a new cohort this year, given the fact that the diverse and resilient talent that the nation needs to fuel the economy can be found in our community colleges, we felt it was particularly important that we remain committed to our mission and support a new group of students at this time,” says Nancy Lee Sanchez, Executive Director of KEF. “This year’s cohort continues to represent the wide diversity that exists in U.S. community colleges, including non-traditional age students, recent immigrants, first-generation and ESL learners, and others pursuing degrees in education, STEM, computer science, medicine, law and other fields. We’re excited to remove barriers and provide greater access to higher education for our newest cohort of talented, motivated individuals."

For more information on the Kaplan Leadership Scholars and how to apply to be a scholar:

http://www.kaplanedlfoundation.org

ABOUT THE KAPLAN EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION:

The Kaplan Educational Foundation was founded by Kaplan, Inc., a global leader in education and career services. The Foundation provides high-potential, low-income students with academic and financial support, and leadership training to raise their expectations for success and open doors to opportunities that will change their lives and communities. For more information, please visit www.kaplanedfoundation.org.

ABOUT KAPLAN, INC:

Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit www.kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005186/en/