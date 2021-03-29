American Industrial Partners Announces Extension of Seacor Holdings Inc. Tender Offer

Purchaser is ready to close the transaction and, assuming that 66 2/3% of outstanding shares are tendered, expects that closing and payment for the shares will occur promptly after the new expiration. The End Date in the Merger Agreement is April 5, 2021, after which either party may terminate the agreement.

American Industrial Partners and its affiliate Safari Merger Subsidiary, Inc. (“Purchaser”) announced that Purchaser’s tender offer for shares of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) (“SEACOR”) has achieved 59.05% of the outstanding shares tendered, and Purchaser has extended the expiration date until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Merger Agreement requires that a minimum of 66 2/3% of the outstanding shares be tendered.

The 59.05% of the outstanding shares tendered is an increase from the 54.5% tendered the prior week. Jason Perri, a Partner at American Industrial Partners, commented “We have achieved nearly 60% of the outstanding shares tendered, and we continue to have good momentum. We appreciated the reaffirmation last week by SEACOR’s board of its support for the transaction and their recommendation that stockholders tender their shares. The transaction has already been supported by a healthy majority of the stockholders. Given the premium our price represents, we hope that those who have failed so far to tender will re-assess our offer.”

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depository for the tender offer, has indicated that, as of the prior expiration time, a total of approximately 12,347,688 shares, representing approximately 59.05% of the outstanding shares, had been validly tendered. The amount tendered includes approximately 641,901 shares delivered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures.

Shares tendered by guaranteed delivery do not count toward achieving the 66 2/3% minimum tender condition. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the tender offer.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to the tender offer materials (including an Offer to Purchase, a related Letter of Transmittal and certain other offer documents) in the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO (together with any amendments or supplements thereto, the “Tender Offer Statement”) filed by Purchaser and its affiliates with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2020, as amended.