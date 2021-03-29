 
ICE Marks Historic Milestone in Global Energy Markets As The World’s First Murban Crude Futures Contracts Are Launched on ICE’s New Exchange in Abu Dhabi

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of ICE’s newest exchange, ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (“IFAD”), and ICE Murban Crude Oil futures, the world’s first Murban futures contract. IFAD is being launched with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and nine of the world’s largest energy traders including BP, ENEOS, GS Caltex, INPEX, PetroChina, PTT, Shell, TOTSA (Total) and Vitol.

ICE Murban Crude Oil Futures opened for trading today along with 18 Murban-related cash settled derivatives and inter-commodity spreads. These new contracts offer the market the broadest range of ways to trade and hedge Murban crude.

“The launch of IFAD represents a singular achievement, one that would not have been realized without the vision, fortitude and years of work by His Excellency Dr. Sultan, his team at ADNOC, and the leadership of the UAE in opening up Murban to the markets,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. “Today, with our outstanding partners, we are bringing a new benchmark to life, and just as Murban has powered the UAE for the past 50 years, with this new futures contract there is a tremendous future ahead for Murban as a price marker for global energy markets.”

“Murban Crude is recognized the world over for its intrinsic chemical qualities, consistent and stable production volumes, large number of international buyers, and numerous long-term concession and production partners,” said His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO. “In making Murban a freely traded global commodity, it becomes even more attractive to market participants and will deliver greater value to ADNOC and its partners. This historic and strategic milestone reinforces the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global energy hub and underscores ADNOC’s central role as a catalyst to empower the UAE’s economic ambitions.”

Murban futures are open for trading for 24 hours a day on Mondays and 22 hours a day Tuesdays to Fridays, with investors from jurisdictions including Abu Dhabi Global Market, United States, Singapore, UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Norway, Australia, Japan and South Korea, able to trade on IFAD. IFAD has 26 Exchange Members and 19 Clearing Members, who are listed in full on IFAD’s Membership page.

