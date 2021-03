Kettle Valley Gold Targets Identified; Permits Received

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) is pleased to report that the Company has received a five-year multi use permit to conduct trenching and diamond drilling on its Kettle Valley gold project. Goldcliff holds an option to purchase a 100% interest in this newly recognised epithermal gold/silver prospect located north of Rock Creek, in south-central B.C. The permit allows for 1,500 metres of trenching and up to 20 diamond drill sites, to be completed over the next five years.



Results of detailed geologic mapping, soil, rock and lithic drainage geochemical sampling, all conducted in October 2020, have demonstrated a compelling target for follow up exploration. Elevated gold values to several grams per tonne and silver values to 43 grams per tonne occur in a north-trending zone, several hundreds of metres in width and at least 800 metres along strike. Intense silica, potassic and carbonate alteration characterise the zone, and textures include druse quartz, chalcedonic quartz, bladed calcite, multistage brecciation and veining, all typifying epithermal style mineralization. Clay alteration is ubiquitous extending well beyond the limits of presently known mineralization.