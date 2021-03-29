 
Standard Uranium Concludes Winter Drill Program, Plans to Quadruple Summer Drilling at its Flagship Davidson River Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce the completion of its winter portion of the Phase II diamond drilling program, at its flagship 25,886 hectare Davidson River Uranium Project (the “Project”). The Company began the Phase II winter program at the Project on February 8th, 2021. Full details of the news release can be found on our website.

Based on positive indications from the winter drill program, the Company has decided to drill up to 10,000 metres during the summer program, a substantial increase from the original plan of 2,500 metres.

The Project is situated in the Southwest Athabasca Uranium District of Saskatchewan, 25 to 30 kilometres to the west of Fission Uranium’s Triple R and NexGen’s Arrow deposits and encapsulates the inferred continuation of the uranium-fertile Patterson Lake corridor.

The Company completed seven (7) drill holes comprising 3,020 metres of diamond drill core in the winter Phase II diamond drilling program on the Project. Six (6) holes tested follow up targets along the Warrior corridor, and one (1) hole tested the Saint corridor for the first time (see Figure 1). The Company decided to end the winter segment of work, due to the early onset of warmer temperatures, which has the potential to cause logistical problems and to respect environmental considerations related to working in the shoulder season.  

Neil McCallum, VP Exploration of Standard Uranium, states: “Our winter drill program at Davidson systematically advanced a number of targets areas by revealing highly encouraging structural and alteration features that are unique to uranium deposits within the Southwest Athabasca. Specifically, we are learning additional geological information at the Warrior trend that we will apply to the next program. The early end of the program only allowed us a small glimpse into the structure of the Saint target, and so far, the alteration is very promising. The team is looking forward to following up in the next drill program this summer.”

Highlights of the Recent Exploration:

  • Warrior corridor:
    • Several zones of brittle fault structures associated with moderate to strong clay alteration at 350 to 450 m depth at the Meadow target (Figure 2A).
    • Evidence of structurally remobilized graphite and what is inferred to be hydrothermal chlorite (sudoite) alteration within structures, akin to that observed along the Patterson Lake corridor. (Figure 2B)
    • Intersection of stacked, moderate to strongly graphitic-sulphidic shear and mylonite zones in the Meadow and Skyline target areas along ~2 km of strike length (Figure 2C).
    • Multiple instances of elevated radioactivity intersected at the Levee target area (maximum of 310 cps) associated with pegmatitic basement rocks – potential uranium source rocks.
    • Oriented drill core measurements have been incorporated into the 3D model for Davidson River, and combined with the geophysical data, the structural understanding of the corridor continues to improve immensely.
  • Saint corridor:
    • Highly broken core and moderate to strong clay-chlorite alteration in the upper basement below the sub-Devonian unconformity (see Figure 2D).
    • Strongly silicified phyllonite structure bound by graphite-rich high strain zones with local semi-massive sulphide mineralization (Figure 2E).
    • Multiple pegmatite intrusions (potential uranium source rocks) associated with elevated radioactivity (maximum of 270 cps).

Summary of Exploration to Date:

