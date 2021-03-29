Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Changes to Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, announced today the appointment of Scott Lawrence Secord, Managing Partner of Shore Capital Sports & Entertainment, and Richard Carl, former President and Chief Operating Officer of AGS Capital Corporation, to the Company's Board of Directors. Secord is appointed as a director of the Corporation and Carl is appointed as an observer. These appointments increase the Company’s Board of Directors to seven and are effective immediately.

“We are pleased to have Scott join the Board immediately and for Richard to join as an observer to the Board,” said Rick Miller, the Lead Director of the Company's Board of Directors. “We look forward to benefitting from Scott’s experience in the cannabis space as well as Richard’s capital markets acumen and risk management expertise. Both bring many years of public company board and audit committee experience, as well strong capital markets experience.”

Mr. Secord has served as Shore Capital Sports & Entertainment’s Managing Partner since November 2020. He also currently serves as the Executive Chairman and a member of the Board of Directors for RISE Life Science Corp., a public company that has developed a line of proprietary CBD products. Scott previously served as Gaming Nation’s President and CEO, before selling the company to Orange Capital Partners in 2018. Prior to Gaming Nation, Scott held the position of President and CEO of Pointstreak Sports Technologies from 2009 to 2015, resulting in numerous accolades, including winning Deloitte Technology’s ‘Fast 50’ and ‘Fast 500’ awards. He led the company’s successful public spin-out of its game business while selling the core sports data and content business to Providence Equity and Blue Star Sports.

Mr. Carl currently serves on the board of ARHT Media Inc., Clearview Resources Limited, and InvestPlus REIT and is a past director of Dealnet Capital Corp. He has over 20 years of experience as a director and advisor to public and private companies across a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, real estate, financial services, mining, and technology. He has assisted companies in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, debt restructurings and risk management.