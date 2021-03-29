 
Bombardier Marks 50th Global 7500 Aircraft Delivery Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 14:30  |  30   |   |   

  • Global 7500 aircraft receiving positive market response for its unparalleled performance, innovative technology, unique cabin design and the smoothest ride
  • Global 7500 aircraft deliveries reaching steady run-rate as the company continues to swiftly progress through the program’s learning curve
  • Global 7500 in-service fleet demonstrating outstanding dispatch reliability rate of 99,7%
  • Global 7500 aircraft is the first business jet to have a third-party verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD)

MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that it delivered the 50th Global 7500 aircraft. The milestone delivery was achieved as production of the industry flagship continues to mature, and as the aircraft’s in-service performance continues to deliver very high levels of reliability.

The 50th delivery of the Global 7500 business jet follows a successful 2020, where Bombardier delivered 35 of these aircraft, including a record 16 deliveries in Q4. Bombardier continues to receive strong interest for the Global 7500 business jet and order activity is robust worldwide.

“The Global 7500 aircraft is unrivalled in the market,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “It provides an unmatched combination of speed, range, comfort and reliability, making it both the industry flagship and a key driver of our growth strategy. As we mark this delivery milestone, I want to recognize and thank the many talented employees who supported the development and launch of this aircraft, as well as those currently working on the program and supporting our customers in the field. The world-class calibre of workmanship and technology found in each aircraft continues to drive strong market demand and industry-wide recognition.”     

Since its entry-into-service at the end of 2018, the Global 7500 business jet has demonstrated an outstanding dispatch reliability rate of 99.7% in-service and has proven to be the highest-performing aircraft in the industry by completing various key speed records and challenging flights, including the longest city-pair flown by a purpose-built business aircraft, connecting Sydney and Detroit non-stop. In its inaugural year of service, the aircraft received multiple accolades including the 2019 Aviation Week Grand Laureate Award, the 2019 Robb Report Best of the Best Business Jet of the Year Award and the 2018 Red Dot Award for Product Design.

Thanks to visionary design and superior performance, the Global 7500 aircraft is the industry flagship, redefining the business aircraft experience. With four distinct living spaces plus a dedicated crew rest area, it is unique among business jets in spaciousness, comfort, highly personalized design flexibility and patented cabin innovations.

The advanced wing on the Global 7500 aircraft was conceived to optimize speed, range and control, and ensure an exceptionally smooth ride. The aircraft’s leading-edge wing design offers steep approach capability and short-field performance, while redefining flight comfort and wellness in business aviation. With its impressive and unsurpassed long-range capability of 7,700 nautical miles (14, 260 km) at M 0.85, it can fly eight passengers non-stop from New York to Hong Kong, and Singapore to San Francisco.*

Among its many distinctions, the Global 7500 aircraft is also the first business jet to have an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), which provides detailed information about the aircraft’s life cycle environmental footprint. The Global 7500 aircraft is the first business jet conceived with this approach and reflects Bombardier’s commitment to its overarching environmental sustainability strategy.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*Under certain operating conditions.

For Information
Marie-Andrée Charron
Bombardier
marie-andree.charron@aero.bombardier.com
+1-514-855-5001 ext. 26493


