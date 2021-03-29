To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for either dial-in access or webcast access. When prompted, please reference “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited”

Shenzhen, China, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announces that the Company will host its earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (5:00 am Pacific Time/ 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results of the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/ .

