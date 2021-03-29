 
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call at 8 00 am ET on April 20, 2021

Shenzhen, China, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announces that the Company will host its earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (5:00 am Pacific Time/ 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results of the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for either dial-in access or webcast access. When prompted, please reference “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited”

Conference Call
Date: April 20, 2021
Time: 8:00 am ET, U.S.
International Toll Free: United States: +1 888-346-8982
Canada: +1 855-669-9657
Mainland China: +86 400-120-1203
Hong Kong: +852 800-905-945
International: International: +1 412-902-4272
Conference ID: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation. For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until April 27, 2021. The dial-in for the replay is +1 877-344-7529 within the United States or +1 412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is 10153394.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on AIH's website at: https://ir.aihgroup.net/. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Investor Relations Contact
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited
Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Ms. Tina Xiao
Tel: (917) 609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


Wertpapier


