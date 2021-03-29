 
checkAd

Marrone Bio Innovations Joins United Nations Global Compact & Launches Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 14:31  |  43   |   |   

Biological Crop Protection Company Leads the Industry with Independent Climate Impact Assessment of Products

DAVIS, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, announced today it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative committed to aligning business strategy and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

“Sustainability has been one of the cornerstones of Marrone Bio Innovations since our beginning in 2006,” states Kevin Helash, Chief Executive Officer of Marrone Bio Innovations. “We look forward to linking arms with many other like-minded companies through our involvement with the UN Global Compact and are committed to further aligning our corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy with the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs).”

MBI has already been actively implementing and tracking corporate performance on a number of the UN’s SDGs including those around sustainability (water, land, energy and climate change), gender equality, and global partnerships.

In January 2020, MBI released a Comparative Greenhouse Gas Impact Study to determine the greenhouse gas effects of MBI biopesticides. The study, conducted in cooperation with UC-Davis Graduate School of Management, determined that switching from conventional crop protection products to current MBI bioprotectants would, on average, likely result in net reductions of greenhouse gas emissions of 69 percent to 91 percent (or 39 to 46 Kilograms of CO2 equivalents per acre per year).

“We know our products offer tremendous value to growers and the environment,” states Keith Pitts, Chief Sustainable Officer and Sr. Vice President of Regulatory and Government Affairs. “Conducting additional third-party studies to evaluate and quantify the climate and environmental impact and the carbon trading potential of our products are a key component of our ESG initiative and MBI’s alignment with the UN’s SDGs.”

MBI is set to release findings for another independent analysis conducted by Boundless Impact Research and Analytics, assessing the climate impact for one of MBI’s core products. The study evaluates the impact the product has on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, environmental and human toxicity, and ecosystem degradation.

Seite 1 von 3
Marrone Bio Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marrone Bio Innovations Joins United Nations Global Compact & Launches Environmental, Social & Governance Initiative Biological Crop Protection Company Leads the Industry with Independent Climate Impact Assessment of ProductsDAVIS, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Marrone Bio Innovations Issues Shareholder Letter
23.03.21
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
10.03.21
Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Tuesday, March 23rd at 4: 30 p.m. Eastern Time