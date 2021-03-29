XpresSpa Group Announces Rapid PCR Testing Option to Expedite COVID-19 Testing Results In Real Time for More Airline Passengers

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, will continue to expand its rapid COVID-19 testing efforts by offering travelers another option with a rapid PCR-based testing platform. The addition will enable XpresCheck to increase the availability of rapid PCR–based COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck airport sites, starting with pilots at John F. Kennedy International Airport today and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston next week.

XpresCheck will be offering the Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The testing protocol has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provides results in 30 minutes. XpresCheck is committed to helping protect America’s airports and the health of everyone who works within or passes through them with fast, accurate COVID-19 testing right at the airport.