XpresSpa Group Announces Rapid PCR Testing Option to Expedite COVID-19 Testing Results In Real Time for More Airline Passengers
NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, will continue to expand its rapid COVID-19 testing efforts by offering travelers another option with a rapid PCR-based testing platform. The addition will enable XpresCheck to increase the availability of rapid PCR–based COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck airport sites, starting with pilots at John F. Kennedy International Airport today and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston next week.
XpresCheck will be offering the Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The testing protocol has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provides results in 30 minutes. XpresCheck is committed to helping protect America’s airports and the health of everyone who works within or passes through them with fast, accurate COVID-19 testing right at the airport.
Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO said, “PCR testing continues to be the key that unlocks access to more travel destinations, so we are pleased to bring another convenient rapid PCR test for travelers to get test results back at the airport versus waiting for days. We are proud to be playing our part in supporting the return of air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport.”
About XpresSpa Group, Inc.
XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck brand at eleven locations in nine airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.
