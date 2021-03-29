XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of 25-Minute COVID-19 PCR Test

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: XPHY) (OTCQB: XPHYF) (FSE: 4XT), a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers XPhyto’s recent announcement highlighting the European approval of its point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) RT-PCR test system (“Covid-ID Lab”).

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/BsSvD

“Our test is one of the fastest PCR-based COVID-19 tests currently approved. With a sample collection to result time of 25 minutes, Covid-ID Lab combines the speed of a rapid screening test with the accuracy of a PCR diagnostic,” commented Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director of XPhyto. “Covid-ID Lab is designed for point-of-care testing, particularly in satellite and small-scale labs, such as transportation hubs, borders, care facilities, schools, pharmacies and hospitality settings.”

Now registered with the European Union as a commercial in vitro diagnostic (CE-IVD) test, Covid-ID Lab is a multiplex viral RNA probe kit based on the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method. It requires only a single 20-minute PCR thermal cycle without prior RNA extraction as part of the sample preparation, and many widely available standard PCR instruments are suitable to run the test.

Per the update, XPhyto is currently in discussions with various potential distribution and wholesale partners for its Covid-ID Lab, as well as potential licensees. The company is targeting a European sales launch in April 2021, and it intends to provide further information and updates as they are available.

The company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The company has research and development operations in North America and Europe, with an operational focus in Germany, and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.xphyto.com.