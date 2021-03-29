Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT auction of a luxury watch.

Where auctions are already soaring for works of art and intangibles,

never before has a luxury watch been the subject of an NFT (Non Fungible Token) sale.

To make history, Jean-Claude Biver has symbolically chosen the famous Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph "Special piece", a historic timepiece because of the major role it played in paving the way for today's new trends, a watch that has made watchmaking history,

a symbol of success, a source of inspiration that has made it Jean-Claude Biver's favorite watch for over a quarter of a century.

This watch will be the first luxury watch to have a digital life with certified ownership and authenticity. This digital twin will be the "authentic" double of the physical watch in the digital space.

A new chapter is opening.

Kick-off of the sale Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:00pm CET, of the watch, its digital twin NFT, with its secure certificate of authenticity, on the OpenSea platform, the largest digital platform for NFT sales.

The final link on the NFT auction will be accessible from www.wisekey.com/wiseart/

The day before, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:00 pm (swiss time), Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, will host a Live Chat to discuss the repercussions of such a sale and its significance for the watch industry. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z9XPb67_QfyXqXgT0CRQ1w





Geneva, Switzerland - March 29, 2021 - Jean-Claude Biver and Switzerland's WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss cybersecurity company, are leading the way in announcing the first historic NFT auction of a luxury watch.

The auction will take place on March 31, 2021 on the leading Open.Sea NFT MarketPlace, which is already active in the sale of artworks.

To mark the history of this first NFT sale of a luxury watch, Jean-Claude Biver has symbolically chosen the famous "Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono “Special piece”, a historic piece for the major role it played in paving the way for today's new trends, a watch that has marked the history of watchmaking, an emblem, a symbol of success, a cornerstone, a source of inspiration that has made it Jean-Claude Biver's favorite watch.