 
checkAd

Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT auction of a luxury watch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 14:43  |  58   |   |   

Press release
For immediate distribution

Luxury watchmaking:
World-first with an NFT auction

Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first
NFT auction of a luxury watch.

Where auctions are already soaring for works of art and intangibles,
never before has a luxury watch been the subject of an NFT (Non Fungible Token) sale.

To make history, Jean-Claude Biver has symbolically chosen the famous Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph "Special piece", a historic timepiece because of the major role it played in paving the way for today's new trends, a watch that has made watchmaking history,
a symbol of success, a source of inspiration that has made it Jean-Claude Biver's favorite watch for over a quarter of a century.

This watch will be the first luxury watch to have a digital life with certified ownership and authenticity. This digital twin will be the "authentic" double of the physical watch in the digital space.
A new chapter is opening.

Kick-off of the sale Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:00pm CET, of the watch, its digital twin NFT, with its secure certificate of authenticity, on the OpenSea platform, the largest digital platform for NFT sales.
       The final link on the NFT auction will be accessible from www.wisekey.com/wiseart/  

The day before, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:00 pm (swiss time), Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, will host a Live Chat to discuss the repercussions of such a sale and its significance for the watch industry. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z9XPb67_QfyXqXgT0CRQ1w

Geneva, Switzerland - March 29, 2021 - Jean-Claude Biver and Switzerland's WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a Swiss cybersecurity company, are leading the way in announcing the first historic NFT auction of a luxury watch.

The auction will take place on March 31, 2021 on the leading Open.Sea NFT MarketPlace, which is already active in the sale of artworks.

To mark the history of this first NFT sale of a luxury watch, Jean-Claude Biver has symbolically chosen the famous "Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono “Special piece”, a historic piece for the major role it played in paving the way for today's new trends, a watch that has marked the history of watchmaking, an emblem, a symbol of success, a cornerstone, a source of inspiration that has made it Jean-Claude Biver's favorite watch.

Seite 1 von 3
WISeKey International Holding Namen-Akt. (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the first NFT auction of a luxury watch Press releaseFor immediate distribution Luxury watchmaking:World-first with an NFT auction Jean-Claude Biver and the Swiss company WISeKey are leading the way, announcing the firstNFT auction of a luxury watch. Where auctions are already soaring …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang "Standard" watch that has served Hublot as a reference for all the future Tourbillon parts and complicated watches
26.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY to Auction the First Ever Secure Luxury Non-Fungible Token #NFT Watch on March 31, 2021
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY introduces WISe.Art, a digital certificate of authenticity — a “non-fungible token” (NFT) — that lives forever on the blockchain, unchanged and unchallengeable, as proof of buyer’s ownership
24.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Partners with Cortus to Secure Automated Vehicles Capable of Controlling All Aspects of Driving Without Human Intervention
22.03.21
WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies
18.03.21
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets
16.03.21
WISeKey Partners with The Government of Seychelles to Explore the Potential of Introducing Trusted Digital Identity Services for Citizens of the Republic of Seychelles, Businesses, Digital Nomads and Visitors
15.03.21
WISeKey tätigt strategische Investition in FOSSA Systems und entwickelt ein IoT WISeSAT.Space mit erstem Weltraumstart im Q4 2021 / Q1 2022
15.03.21
WISeKey Launches Digital Vaccination Certificates Platform VaccineTrusts.com, to be Used as a Proof of Evidence for Those Who Have Received Coronavirus Vaccine
11.03.21
WISeKey Makes a Strategic Investment in FOSSA Systems and Develops an IoT WISeSAT.Space with First Space Launch Due in Q4 2021 / Q1 2022

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
368
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?