LPL Financial Welcomes Texas Team of Financial Advisors

Based in Hurst, Texas, Allison and Cummings specialize in employee stock ownership plans and 401(k) retirement plans. “We work with business owners around the country to help them transition into retirement,” said Allison, who teamed up with Cummings in 2010 after working as colleagues since 2002. Empkey, their longtime acquaintance, is planning to join the group this year. Currently in Bedford, Texas, Empkey has been in the industry since 1994 and focuses on retirement income and wealth transfer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA ) today announced that financial advisors Steven Allison, Jonathan “David” Cummings and Raymond Empkey have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligned with JFC Financial Services, a large enterprise that recently joined LPL. The advisors reported having served approximately $215 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.

The advisors turned to LPL and JFC seeking an enhanced client experience, to create office efficiencies and to take advantage of LPL’s self-clearing capabilities. Cummings stated, “LPL’s technology is incredibly user-friendly, not just for advisors but for our clients as well. We’re able to seamlessly move from one tool to another within the same integrated platform. Also, as a publically traded company, LPL also offers stability as a long-term partner. We are excited about this next chapter in our business.” Empkey added, “We also appreciate the added benefit of JFC’s partnership, enhanced service experiences and network of other like-minded advisors.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Steve, David and Ray to LPL and congratulate JFC on its continued growth. Our entire focus is to support our advisors and make it easier for them to provided trusted financial guidance for their clients. We do this by creating differentiated experiences and investing in capabilities and business solutions designed to help advisors thrive. We look forward to connecting this team to the resources and technology that can help them reach their goals and make a difference in their clients’ lives.”

