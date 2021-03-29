CPI Aerostructures Receives Follow-On Order for Airborne Pod Structural Housings

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it was awarded a follow-on order from an undisclosed existing customer to manufacture three airborne pod structural housings. The housings are the primary structural assembly for an externally mounted, pod-based military radar system. Deliveries are scheduled for 2022.



CPI Aero president and CEO Douglas McCrosson stated, “CPI has produced this assembly for our customer since 2004, delivering over 120 units over that time. We are proud of our role in supporting this long running program. This product has an important place in CPI history as it was the first of what would become a major product category for us with six different pod structures currently manufactured by CPI for a variety of customers and missions, including Intelligence, Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW).”