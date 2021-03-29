 
ELEVEN SPORTS Agrees To Acquire Global Media Company Team Whistle

- Team Whistle's deep portfolio of data-driven video content IP, young audiences and powerful capabilities add transformative scale to ELEVEN Group

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVEN SPORTS is delighted to announce the acquisition of New York-based global sports media and entertainment company Team Whistle, in a move that expands ELEVEN's operations to North America and accelerates the Group's plans to create a global sports media destination. The deal is subject to HSR approval.

 

The acquisition will bring together ELEVEN SPORTS' 150+ commercial partners, 20million+ users and 30,000hours of LIVE sport each year; with Team Whistle's slate of original programming, 1,655 distribution channels, 629 million aggregated social media followers and 4billion monthly video views. The ELEVEN Group will house an extensive network of OTT and social platforms; proprietary streaming technology; data driven production capabilities; and marketing and brand partnership services.

The newly expanded ELEVEN Group is building on the strong performance of ELEVEN SPORTS' operations in Europe and Asia and Team Whistle in North America, in the face of Covid-19. Pro forma revenues for the combined Group will be in excess of US$300million for the financial year ending June 30th, 2021.

ELEVEN SPORTS and Team Whistle will focus on continuing to grow the Group's offering in the months ahead - securing more LIVE sports content and developing new on-demand sports and entertainment programming - to lay the foundations for a global ELEVEN sports and entertainment network.

The ELEVEN Group's shared mission is to build a service that delivers for fans everywhere, across multiple channels. From LIVE coverage of the world's biggest sporting events, to local sport for underserved communities of fans, to on-demand programming from Team Whistle's award winning original content and leading creators such as Dude Perfect and F2 Freestylers. ELEVEN's plans for a world-wide network began with the acquisition of streaming platform MyCujoo in November 2020. The acquisition of MyCujoo is the basis for a new global ElevenSports.com platform, which will launch with a focus on niche-premium and longtail sport. Welcoming Team Whistle to the Group is another key milestone in realising ELEVEN's international ambitions.

