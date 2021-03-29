 
checkAd

Western Dental selects Voya as service provider for its 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been selected as the new recordkeeper and service provider for the Western Dental Services, Inc., 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan.

Western Dental & Orthodontics is a chain of dental offices based in Orange, California, with affiliates operating in more than 300 dental offices in Alabama, Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. The Western Dental Services, Inc., 401(k) Plan, which will transition to Voya in April 2021, represents $95 million in assets under administration and serves approximately 6,000 eligible participants.

“Providing the right tools and resources for our employees to support them as they plan for their retirement is an important focus for us at Western Dental,” said Kevin Simes, director, Total Rewards at Western Dental & Orthodontics. “We were looking for a recordkeeper that was committed to the retirement business and this focus. Voya offers several differentiators, including mobile capabilities and a recordkeeping platform that could provide robust plan health reporting, both of which helped with our ultimate decision.”

As part of its commitment to advancing a secure financial future for all individuals, Voya will provide plan members with access to industry-leading educational tools and resources, including Voya’s myOrangeMoney participant website and retirement-income-estimating capabilities. Participants of the Western Dental 401(k) plan will also have access to the Voya Retire mobile application, which provides access to one’s retirement savings account, including their unique, personalized myOrangeMoney experience.

“We are excited to start this new relationship with Western Dental as the new recordkeeper for its 401(k) retirement savings plan,” said Bill Harmon, chief client officer for Voya Financial. “Financial services is an industry that is highly centered on customer service — like the dental industry. We understand the level of care and trust that is equally needed when it comes to financial wellness services and supporting the hardworking individuals at Western Dental to plan for their future. Our teams are fully committed to working together to help them prepare for greater outcomes in their future.”

Morgan Stanley assisted Western Dental with the search process and ultimate selection of Voya as the plan’s new recordkeeper. The Morgan Stanley team is the advisor to the plan, lead by Rick Newman, director, Corporate Retirement. “Voya has been impressive from the start. The experienced service team, advanced technology and targeted customer communications program were all exactly what Western Dental was looking for in their recordkeeper search,” added Newman.

Voya is uniquely positioned in the market to serve retirement plans of all sizes and across all segments. As an industry leader focused on the delivery of health, wealth and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-RET
VOYA-IR

Voya Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Dental selects Voya as service provider for its 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been selected as the new recordkeeper and service provider for the Western Dental Services, Inc., 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan. Western Dental & Orthodontics is a chain of dental …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
The Board of Trustees of Voya Prime Rate Trust Selects Saba Capital as New Investment Adviser
25.03.21
Board Approves Liquidation of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund
25.03.21
Voya Financial Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2021 List
24.03.21
Voya Financial helps higher education institutions benchmark health of retirement plans during challenging times
23.03.21
Voya launches advisor managed accounts program
18.03.21
Voya Financial Introduces New Claims Model to Help American Workers Maximize Their Voluntary Benefits
15.03.21
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions
15.03.21
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
15.03.21
Voya Financial Announces New Operating Model to Advance Its Growth Strategy
10.03.21
Unison Risk Advisors Announces Launch of New Pooled Employer Plan