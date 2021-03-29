 
MTBC is Now CareCloud

SOMERSET, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the official renaming of MTBC, Inc. to CareCloud, Inc. The name change, which reflects the company’s continued commitment to bringing disciplined innovation and cloud-based solutions to today’s evolving healthcare market, has already been well received by the company’s growing client base.

“It is my pleasure to announce that we are officially CareCloud, Inc.,” said Hadi Chaudhry, CEO, CareCloud. “As we have indicated, our name has changed, but our values of innovation and customer excellence have not. On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank our employees, clients, investors and partners for supporting us through this transition - we are looking forward to a bright future together as CareCloud.”

“The CareCloud name reflects both our legacy and our future as a technology-first leader in the industry,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Strategy Officer, CareCloud. “As we look ahead into the future, we are excited to continue to make bold moves in pursuit of our growing customer base and expansive addressable market.”

“As a client of 12 years, we are thrilled that MTBC is now officially CareCloud,” said Neil Patel, CFO, Pacific Toxicology Laboratories. “We believe this brand change solidifies the company’s commitment to meet our needs as we also continue to evolve our business on behalf of the patients we serve.”

 “The new name is a great reflection of exactly the care and support that CareCloud offers its clients,” said Joseph Vaisman, MD, Conejo Los Robles Anesthesia Medical Group. “We are excited to explore the full scope of technology and services included in CareCloud’s portfolio.”

CareCloud will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC”, and its Series A Preferred Stock will also continue to trade under the ticker symbol “MTBCP”.

To learn more, visit www.carecloud.com

About CareCloud
CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

