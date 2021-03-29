Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Development
MALVERN, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and
developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it will present at a virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska, Biotechnology Analyst, on March 31,
2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET.
Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen will participate along with members of the Ocugen Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board to discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine development. Topics will include:
- Discussion on all COVAXIN safety and efficacy data generated to date from Bharat Biotech (private), including Phase 1, Phase 2, and interim Phase 3 data which demonstrated 81% efficacy.
- Differentiation of COVAXIN (whole-virion inactivated vaccine) vs. other COVID-19 mRNA and adeno-based vaccines, including potential for coverage against multiple protein antigens of the virus.
- Thoughts on the current pandemic situation including new variants emerging.
- Highlight where the company views the greatest opportunity for COVAXIN in the United States, where they will receive 45% of the profits from any product sales.
Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board members participating include: Satish Chandran, PhD – Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer, Nucleonics, Somahlution; David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc, FCPP – Translational Medicine & Human Genetics, University of Pennsylvania, Founding Director of Center for Cytokine Storm Treatment & Laboratory; and Bruce Forrest, MB, BS, MD, MBA – Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer.
Presentation Details:
Format: Virtual Fireside Chat
Date: March 31, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET- 11:00 a.m. ET
Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DKZBH0wuRo-5udQpml48qg
About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare