 
checkAd

Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 14:54  |  121   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it will present at a virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska, Biotechnology Analyst, on March 31, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen will participate along with members of the Ocugen Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board to discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine development. Topics will include:

  • Discussion on all COVAXIN safety and efficacy data generated to date from Bharat Biotech (private), including Phase 1, Phase 2, and interim Phase 3 data which demonstrated 81% efficacy.
  • Differentiation of COVAXIN (whole-virion inactivated vaccine) vs. other COVID-19 mRNA and adeno-based vaccines, including potential for coverage against multiple protein antigens of the virus.
  • Thoughts on the current pandemic situation including new variants emerging.
  • Highlight where the company views the greatest opportunity for COVAXIN in the United States, where they will receive 45% of the profits from any product sales.

Ocugen’s Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board members participating include: Satish Chandran, PhD – Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer, Nucleonics, Somahlution; David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc, FCPP – Translational Medicine & Human Genetics, University of Pennsylvania, Founding Director of Center for Cytokine Storm Treatment & Laboratory; and Bruce Forrest, MB, BS, MD, MBA – Wyeth Vaccines, Pfizer.

Presentation Details:

Format: Virtual Fireside Chat
Date: March 31, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET- 11:00 a.m. ET
Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DKZBH0wuRo-5udQpml48qg

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. We are co-developing Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Ocugen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Development MALVERN, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
Könnten diese 3 Aktien 2021 echte 10-Bagger sein?
18.03.21
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
12.03.21
Ocugen to Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 18 at 8: 30 a.m. ET to Discuss 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update
08.03.21
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
03.03.21
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results of COVAXIN, Demonstrates Efficacy of 81%

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:34 Uhr
5.151
Ocugen - Charttechnik und Wellenmuster - Chancen und Risiken
31.08.20
47
All eyes on Ocugen