Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine Development

MALVERN, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today announced that it will present at a virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and Kristen Kluska, Biotechnology Analyst, on March 31, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET.



Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen will participate along with members of the Ocugen Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board to discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine development. Topics will include: