PLAYA VISTA, CA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 31st, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Ryan Fishoff, and COO, David Howell in real time. Messrs Fishoff and Howell will give a presentation about the Company’s growth plans for 2021 and will open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Messrs. Fishoff and Howell will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

American Premium Water Corporation will be presenting at 10:00 Eastern time for 45 minutes. Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. Here is the unique registration link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1448272&tp_key=2849e0b0 ...

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and the Company will also release a link to the presentation after the event.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO American Premium Water Corporation, commented, “I am excited to present the Company and its 2021 growth plan at the virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 31st. It has been a busy quarter and I look forward to being able to deliver updates to shareholders in person “virtually”. I intend to give a comprehensive look at our 2021 initiatives, the joint venture with Cali Bear, and the progress the Company has made so far this year. I really enjoy these presentations, having the chance to bring additional color to the Company’s strategic plans ‘live’ while having the opportunity to answer shareholders’ questions in person. This is a fun and well attended medium that is growing larger and larger. We look forward to informing and interacting with shareholders and the investment community. It will also be a great opportunity to introduce shareholders to our new COO, David Howell. I believe this event will provide existing and new investors with an informative overview about the Company’s plans and expectations for revenue in the coming quarters. I hope all that can log in will be able to attend.”