R. Stahl AG: Changes in the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board

Waldenburg, 29 March 2021 - With personnel changes in the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, R. STAHL is setting the course for the continued consistent implementation of its strategic agenda. Jürgen Linhard, member of the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG, will leave the company on 31 March 2021 for personal reasons, following a respective mutual agreement between Linhard and the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL AG. Furthermore, Rudolf Meier, member of the Supervisory Board and the Administrative Committee of R. STAHL AG, informed the company that he will resign from his mandate early on 15 April 2021.



"Key elements of the strategic transformation of R. STAHL are technology and efficiency, which offer us tremendous opportunities for both our customers as well as our competitive positioning. By streamlining our structures and standardizing and digitalizing our processes, we create the prerequisites to ideally capture these opportunities. With the upcoming new appointments to the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, we will continue to driving these core strategic elements", said Peter Leischner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of R. STAHL. "On behalf of R. STAHL AG's entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Jürgen Linhard and Rudolf Meier for their consistently constructive collaboration," Leischner continued.

R. STAHL has already started looking for suitable candidates who will use their expertise to implement the upcoming changes together with the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

Until further notice, the CEO of R. STAHL AG, Dr Mathias Hallmann, will lead the company as sole director again.

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2019, global sales amounting to about €275 million were generated by 1,669 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).