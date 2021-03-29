DGAP-Adhoc Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for the financial year 2020/2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for the financial year 2020/2021
The main reasons for the improved business outlook are the overall good industry situation in Russian agriculture, primarily due to the positive price trend for agricultural products, as well as the higher-than-expected demand for agricultural machinery in the Group's sales regions acquired in 2019. In addition, further automation of internal operations and new administrative processes enable a better and more effective realization of volumes, resulting in the ability to achieve significant growth in sales while maintaining stable personnel expenses.
