Bank of Southern California Opens New Office in West Los Angeles

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest branch location in West Los Angeles. This is the latest example of the company’s strategic expansion efforts, and it follows the Bank’s recent announcement of plans to open several new branches within Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The office, located at 1640 S. Sepulveda, Ste. 130, will be staffed by seasoned commercial bankers with a long history of delivering customized banking solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals.

Maureen Boggs has been named Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager and will be responsible for growing the Bank’s loan portfolio with an emphasis on the Commercial Real Estate sector. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager for a well-known commercial bank.

Laurie Kasper has been appointed Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager and will focus on expanding the Bank’s client base in the region with an emphasis on Commercial and Industrial lending. Ms. Kasper brings more than 40 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Vice President, Relationship Manager for a well-known commercial bank. Active in the community, she serves on the Board of Directors for the Santa Monica YMCA.

Olivia Aceves, an accomplished commercial loan processor, has joined the team as Vice President, Business Banking Sales Support Officer and will support the team’s efforts in the region.

“The West LA office is a key location for the Bank—one that allows us to better serve our customers in the greater Los Angeles market while further solidifying our commitment to the residents and businesses in the region,” said Richard Hernandez, Chief Banking Officer. “Situated between the 405 and Santa Monica Blvd., our office is well positioned to support the banking needs of this key district and neighboring communities,” Hernandez added.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.



