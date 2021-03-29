 
checkAd

Adamas publishes new data analyses demonstrating GOCOVRI treatment more than doubled ON time without dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 15:15  |  49   |   |   

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the publication of an article entitled “Amantadine ER (Gocovri) significantly increases ON time without any dyskinesia: Pooled analyses from pivotal studies in Parkinson’s disease” in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Neurology. GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended release capsules is the first and only medicine approved as a treatment both for dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) receiving levodopa-based therapy and as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing OFF episodes.

The publication examined data from two pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating a total of 196 patients. The results demonstrated that treatment with GOCOVRI more than doubled the daily time patients spent ON without any dyskinesia (whether troublesome or non-troublesome), from 3.9 hours a day at baseline to 8.4 hours at Week 12. Compared to placebo, those treated with GOCOVRI experienced an additional 2.9 hours ON time without dyskinesia, an increase driven by a reduction in both OFF time and dyskinesia. Typically, PD clinical trials for the treatment of motor complications differentiate dyskinesia into ‘troublesome’ and ‘non- troublesome’ categories. This analysis is unique in evaluating treatment impact by measuring the increase in ON time without any dyskinesia. GOCOVRI-related adverse events were consistent with the known safety profile of amantadine.

“Patients prefer to experience ON time without any dyskinesia, so balancing the need for levodopa-based treatment to reduce OFF time that comes with a risk of increased dyskinesia is a challenge for patient care in Parkinson’s disease,” said Robert A. Hauser, M.D., MBA, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center at the University of South Florida. “These results expand the knowledge of GOCOVRI’s efficacy as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa to address both motor complications.”

“This publication highlights GOCOVRI’s ability to improve ON time with no dyskinesia – which can make a significant impact on better movement control for someone living with PD motor complications,” said Adrian Quartel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adamas. “As the only treatment that addresses both ends of the spectrum in PD motor complications, we are proud to publish data that continue to support GOCOVRI as a treatment option that may help people with Parkinson’s increase good movement throughout the day.”

Seite 1 von 3


Adamas Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adamas publishes new data analyses demonstrating GOCOVRI treatment more than doubled ON time without dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the publication of an article entitled “Amantadine …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant
01.03.21
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.01.21
18
ADMS (Mkap $104 M) Cash $160 M / MS Walking P3 Data dieses Quartal