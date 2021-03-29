Adamas publishes new data analyses demonstrating GOCOVRI treatment more than doubled ON time without dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the publication of an article entitled “Amantadine ER (Gocovri) significantly increases ON time without any dyskinesia: Pooled analyses from pivotal studies in Parkinson’s disease” in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Neurology. GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended release capsules is the first and only medicine approved as a treatment both for dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) receiving levodopa-based therapy and as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing OFF episodes.

The publication examined data from two pivotal, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating a total of 196 patients. The results demonstrated that treatment with GOCOVRI more than doubled the daily time patients spent ON without any dyskinesia (whether troublesome or non-troublesome), from 3.9 hours a day at baseline to 8.4 hours at Week 12. Compared to placebo, those treated with GOCOVRI experienced an additional 2.9 hours ON time without dyskinesia, an increase driven by a reduction in both OFF time and dyskinesia. Typically, PD clinical trials for the treatment of motor complications differentiate dyskinesia into ‘troublesome’ and ‘non- troublesome’ categories. This analysis is unique in evaluating treatment impact by measuring the increase in ON time without any dyskinesia. GOCOVRI-related adverse events were consistent with the known safety profile of amantadine.

“Patients prefer to experience ON time without any dyskinesia, so balancing the need for levodopa-based treatment to reduce OFF time that comes with a risk of increased dyskinesia is a challenge for patient care in Parkinson’s disease,” said Robert A. Hauser, M.D., MBA, Professor of Neurology and Director of the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center at the University of South Florida. “These results expand the knowledge of GOCOVRI’s efficacy as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa to address both motor complications.”

“This publication highlights GOCOVRI’s ability to improve ON time with no dyskinesia – which can make a significant impact on better movement control for someone living with PD motor complications,” said Adrian Quartel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Adamas. “As the only treatment that addresses both ends of the spectrum in PD motor complications, we are proud to publish data that continue to support GOCOVRI as a treatment option that may help people with Parkinson’s increase good movement throughout the day.”