Urban Air Teams up With Snapology to Launch New Camp Urbie Adventure Camp

Urban Air Adventure Park , the world’s preeminent indoor adventure park, today announced it is joining forces with Snapology to help launch its popular Camp Urbie Adventure Camp this summer. Known for letting kids fly high during the summer months while helping them build confidence both mentally and physically, Camp Urbie will introduce hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Arts and Mathematics) activities to little ones at select parks starting this June. In between jumping to new heights on trampolines and testing out their agility on a handful of other confidence-building attractions, kids will engage in daily, curated STEAM education programs, all executed by Snapology-trained professionals.

Starting now, parents can sign up their little ones (seven years old through eighth grade) for half- or full-day weekly camps at their local Urban Air parks during the 10-week program. Each day at Camp Urbie, participants will engage in planned Snapology courses and enjoy “brain breaks” with adrenaline filled activities throughout the park. From Space Wars Robotics and the Science of Superpowers to video game design, drones and even combat robots, every themed week at Camp Urbie provides one-of-a-kind hands-on learning experiences that are geared towards sparking interest and creativity through robotics, animation, engineering, play and interactive learning.

“Our mission is to positively impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them spread their wings and achieve things they might not otherwise think they could,” said Michael Browning, Chief Executive Officer at Urban Air. “By joining forces with Snapology this summer, we’ll be able to do just that by providing children across the country with the opportunity to continue to learn and grow when they’re out of school. We’re thrilled to be implementing Snapology curriculum in Camp Urbie and know it’s just the beginning of an incredible partnership that’s going to make a lasting and fun impression on kids’ lives.”

Children ages seven and up can sign up for the program and will be broken up into groups based on skill-level, grade and age. From using objects and toys in unfamiliar ways to personalized learning through fun themes (e.g., animals, space, cartoons, etc.), Snapology focuses on improving social skills through partnerships and teamwork, improving gross and fine motor skills, and allowing children to explore and learn at their own pace.

“We’re excited to be bringing Snapology curriculum to even more kids through our partnership with Urban Air and its Camp Urbie Adventure Camp this summer,” said Laura Coe, Partner and Chief Executive Officer. “Combining our Snapology STEAM learning program and the creativity that comes with it with thrill-seeking adventures that kids experience throughout each Urban Air park, I’m confident that together, we’ll provide children with a one-of-a-kind summer experience that pushes them to new heights and builds confidence on a new level.”

Camp Urbie featuring Snapology will be offered at select Urban Air parks throughout the summer months. To learn more about Camp Urbie and Snapology, find participating parks and to sign up for the adventure camp, please visit UrbanAirParks.com.

ABOUT URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

Founded in 2011, the Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the adventure park concept and has since become the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 200 locations open and under development. Urban Air's purpose is to help kids have fun and aim higher, achieving those things that they never thought they could do. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit UrbanAirParks.com.

ABOUT SNAPOLOGY

Founded in 2010, Snapology is the #1 children’s enrichment franchise in the country, giving children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 165 locations in the U.S. and Internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with their balance of educational enrichment, social development and fun. For more information about Snapology including franchise opportunities, please visit Snapology.com.

