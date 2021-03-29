 
Wealth Managers Dominique Jordan and Isaac Richard Join First Republic in Los Angeles

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Dominique Jordan and Isaac Richard III have joined First Republic Investment Management in Los Angeles.

Jordan and Richard were each named Vice President and Wealth Manager. They will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations. The team is part of First Republic’s expanding wealth management presence in Century City.

“Dominique Jordan and Isaac Richard are outstanding wealth managers who share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Dominique and Isaac are part of our terrific wealth management team in the greater Los Angeles area that offer a comprehensive range of wealth management and banking services.”

Jordan provides family governance, wealth education, and legacy planning to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, institutions and endowments, and professional athletes. Before joining First Republic, he was an Associate Vice President, Regional Training Officer, and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Active in his community, Jordan established the DJ|JD Foundation, a For-Purpose Organization for high school students focused on personal development and financial literacy. He is a member of the Georgetown Club of Los Angeles and Gates Millennium Scholars. Jordan earned dual Bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Management, with a concentration in new and small business, from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

Richard provides family governance, strategic multigenerational wealth transfer, pre- and post-liquidity planning, and philanthropy management, to high net worth families, professional athletes, senior corporate executives and institutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Active in his local community, he founded the Isaac Richard Family Foundation, which provides financial literacy initiatives for underprivileged communities. Richard earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Pitzer College.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-G

