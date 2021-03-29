Wealth Managers Dominique Jordan and Isaac Richard Join First Republic in Los Angeles

Jordan and Richard were each named Vice President and Wealth Manager. They will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations. The team is part of First Republic’s expanding wealth management presence in Century City.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Dominique Jordan and Isaac Richard III have joined First Republic Investment Management in Los Angeles.

“Dominique Jordan and Isaac Richard are outstanding wealth managers who share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Dominique and Isaac are part of our terrific wealth management team in the greater Los Angeles area that offer a comprehensive range of wealth management and banking services.”

Jordan provides family governance, wealth education, and legacy planning to entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, institutions and endowments, and professional athletes. Before joining First Republic, he was an Associate Vice President, Regional Training Officer, and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Active in his community, Jordan established the DJ|JD Foundation, a For-Purpose Organization for high school students focused on personal development and financial literacy. He is a member of the Georgetown Club of Los Angeles and Gates Millennium Scholars. Jordan earned dual Bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Management, with a concentration in new and small business, from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

Richard provides family governance, strategic multigenerational wealth transfer, pre- and post-liquidity planning, and philanthropy management, to high net worth families, professional athletes, senior corporate executives and institutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Active in his local community, he founded the Isaac Richard Family Foundation, which provides financial literacy initiatives for underprivileged communities. Richard earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Pitzer College.

