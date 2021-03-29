 
checkAd

Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Idaho Central Credit Union to its Financial Institutions Channel

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) selected Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) as its broker-dealer. By leveraging the Ameriprise platform, ICCU established a wealth management program, Idaho Central Wealth Management. AFIG partners with community banks and credit unions to help their clients reach their goals through financial planning and investment solutions.

“We welcome Idaho Central Credit Union to Ameriprise and look forward to partnering with them to help their members plan for their future,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, AFIG. “With Ameriprise’s combination of high-touch service, personalized advice, robust solutions and suite of integrated technology, our platform provides ICCU with a solid infrastructure to successfully grow its wealth management offering. We’re thrilled that ICCU leveraged our recruiting resources to quickly attract talented advisors at the outset of the program, and we look forward to helping them bring more onboard.”

Through the new relationship, ICCU members have access to a full range of services and solutions from Ameriprise including:

  • Personalized advice and financial planning that are tailored to their individual needs.
  • Robust investment solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.
  • Digital capabilities that allow members to connect with their advisors where and how they want – face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

With 41 locations throughout Idaho and over $7 billion in assets, ICCU serves more than 440,000 members. The Idaho Central Wealth Management program launched with five financial advisors. As the program expands, ICCU will continue to hire additional advisors to serve members in Boise, East Idaho, North Idaho and Magic Valley.

“When we started designing the wealth management program at ICCU, we knew we needed a strong and adaptable platform. Ameriprise focuses on financial planning and had the products we needed to be able to serve our entire membership,” said Brenda Worrell, Chief Operating Officer at ICCU. “Ameriprise has a great reputation and this helped us recruit the best advisors possible. The platform is phenomenal, and we’re excited to be using it to serve our members and help them achieve financial success.”

Ameriprise formed its Financial Institutions Group after acquiring Investment Professionals, Inc. (IPI) in 2017. Leveraging Ameriprise’s strength as a wealth manager and IPI’s expertise in serving the financial institutions market, the AFIG channel specializes in the on-site delivery of investment programs to banks and credit unions.

About Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940. The credit union’s administrative office is located in Chubbuck, Idaho. Idaho Central has over 1,400 employees serving over 440,000 members with 41 locations throughout the state and over $7 billion in assets. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally-insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Idaho Central Credit Union to its Financial Institutions Channel Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) selected Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) as its broker-dealer. By leveraging the Ameriprise platform, ICCU established a wealth management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
67 Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List
19.03.21
Ameriprise Financial Achieves Brandon Hall Group Organizational Excellence Certification for Learning and Development
18.03.21
Advisor Team Joins Ameriprise in Search of Personalized Support and Freedom to Set Their Own Goals
12.03.21
Seven Columbia Funds Recognized With Lipper Fund Awards
11.03.21
Client-Friendly Technology Brings 11-Person Advisor Team to Ameriprise
04.03.21
Advisor Team With $150 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise from Waddell & Reed