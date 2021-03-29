Ameriprise Financial Welcomes Idaho Central Credit Union to its Financial Institutions Channel

“We welcome Idaho Central Credit Union to Ameriprise and look forward to partnering with them to help their members plan for their future,” said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, AFIG. “With Ameriprise’s combination of high-touch service, personalized advice, robust solutions and suite of integrated technology, our platform provides ICCU with a solid infrastructure to successfully grow its wealth management offering. We’re thrilled that ICCU leveraged our recruiting resources to quickly attract talented advisors at the outset of the program, and we look forward to helping them bring more onboard.”

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) today announced that Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) selected Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) as its broker-dealer. By leveraging the Ameriprise platform, ICCU established a wealth management program, Idaho Central Wealth Management. AFIG partners with community banks and credit unions to help their clients reach their goals through financial planning and investment solutions.

Through the new relationship, ICCU members have access to a full range of services and solutions from Ameriprise including:

Personalized advice and financial planning that are tailored to their individual needs.

that are tailored to their individual needs. Robust investment solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.

to help them achieve their financial goals. Digital capabilities that allow members to connect with their advisors where and how they want – face-to-face, online, video or phone meetings.

With 41 locations throughout Idaho and over $7 billion in assets, ICCU serves more than 440,000 members. The Idaho Central Wealth Management program launched with five financial advisors. As the program expands, ICCU will continue to hire additional advisors to serve members in Boise, East Idaho, North Idaho and Magic Valley.

“When we started designing the wealth management program at ICCU, we knew we needed a strong and adaptable platform. Ameriprise focuses on financial planning and had the products we needed to be able to serve our entire membership,” said Brenda Worrell, Chief Operating Officer at ICCU. “Ameriprise has a great reputation and this helped us recruit the best advisors possible. The platform is phenomenal, and we’re excited to be using it to serve our members and help them achieve financial success.”

Ameriprise formed its Financial Institutions Group after acquiring Investment Professionals, Inc. (IPI) in 2017. Leveraging Ameriprise’s strength as a wealth manager and IPI’s expertise in serving the financial institutions market, the AFIG channel specializes in the on-site delivery of investment programs to banks and credit unions.

About Idaho Central Credit Union

Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940. The credit union’s administrative office is located in Chubbuck, Idaho. Idaho Central has over 1,400 employees serving over 440,000 members with 41 locations throughout the state and over $7 billion in assets. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally-insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

