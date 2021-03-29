Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application and Priority Review for Maralixibat in Alagille Syndrome
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) announced today that its New Drug Application (NDA) for maralixibat, an oral apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) inhibitor for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older, has been accepted for filing and priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ALGS is a rare liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Mirum completed the rolling NDA submission in January 2021 and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date, or FDA decision date, is September 29, 2021. Priority review is granted by the FDA for potential drugs that, if approved, would provide significant improvements in the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. The FDA is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee.
The maralixibat NDA submission is based on data from the Phase 2b ICONIC study. Data on reduction of pruritus, cholestasis, xanthomas, and improvements in quality of life have been previously presented and are available within the Publications and Presentations section on Mirum’s website.
“We are extremely pleased that our NDA will move forward in the regulatory review process, bringing maralixibat one step closer to being available for patients with Alagille syndrome,” said Chris Peetz, president and chief executive officer at Mirum. “With more than six years of follow-up data showing durability of response as well as safety, we believe that maralixibat, if approved, would provide a meaningful treatment option that will ultimately reduce the need for liver transplantation.”
About Alagille syndrome
Alagille syndrome (ALGS) is a rare genetic disorder in which bile ducts are abnormally narrow, malformed and reduced in number, which leads to bile accumulation in the liver and ultimately progressive liver disease. The estimated incidence of ALGS is one in every 30,000 people.1 In patients with ALGS, multiple organ systems may be affected by the mutation, including the liver, heart, kidneys and central nervous system.2 The accumulation of bile acids prevents the liver from working properly to eliminate waste from the bloodstream and, according to recent reports, 60% to 75% of patients with ALGS have a liver transplant before reaching adulthood.3 Signs and symptoms arising from liver damage in ALGS may include jaundice (yellowing of the skin), xanthomas (disfiguring cholesterol deposits under the skin), and pruritus (itch)2. The pruritus experienced by patients with ALGS is among the most severe in any chronic liver disease and is present in most affected children by the third year of life.4
