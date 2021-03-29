Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application and Priority Review for Maralixibat in Alagille Syndrome

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) announced today that its New Drug Application (NDA) for maralixibat, an oral apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) inhibitor for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older, has been accepted for filing and priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ALGS is a rare liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Mirum completed the rolling NDA submission in January 2021 and the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date, or FDA decision date, is September 29, 2021. Priority review is granted by the FDA for potential drugs that, if approved, would provide significant improvements in the effectiveness and safety of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. The FDA is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee.

The maralixibat NDA submission is based on data from the Phase 2b ICONIC study. Data on reduction of pruritus, cholestasis, xanthomas, and improvements in quality of life have been previously presented and are available within the Publications and Presentations section on Mirum’s website.