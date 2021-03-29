Arcimoto Appoints Dilip K. Sundaram As Chief International Business Officer

“Arcimoto was created in Oregon to solve a truly pressing global problem,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “I’m thrilled to welcome Dilip to Arcimoto, where he will spearhead our international expansion efforts, and introduce our family of vehicles to markets that stand to benefit the most from pure electric, right-sized transportation.”

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets, has appointed Dilip K. Sundaram, the former President – Corporate Affairs of Mahindra Group – Americas, as Chief International Business Officer.

Sundaram brings more than twenty years of international automotive leadership experience to Arcimoto. Previously, Sundaram was the President, Corporate Affairs of Mahindra Group – Americas (US, Canada, and Latin America), where he opened the company’s first corporate office in Washington, D.C., and oversaw Mahindra’s expansion efforts in the Americas. He came to this role from South Korea where he was the President of Mahindra Korea, and prior to that was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SsangYong Motors, Korea’s third largest automotive company.

"Arcimoto is on the cusp of revolutionizing the way we commute and travel, and I am delighted to join the team,” said Sundaram. “Arcimoto EVs set new standards for efficiency, affordability, and fun. This is an incredible opportunity to bring right-sized transportation to global markets, and to accelerate Arcimoto’s mission to catalyze the shift to a sustainable transportation system.”

Sundaram earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance from Calcutta University, graduating with Honors. He received his MBA from the Simon Business School, University of Rochester and completed the Executive Management Program at Harvard Business School. Sundaram is a Chartered Accountant, certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

