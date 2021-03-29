Advent Technologies Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Issues Shareholder Letter
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.
Advent has issued a letter to shareholders discussing its financial results and providing an overview of recent developments. The letter is available in the Investor Relations section of Advent’s website: https://ir.advent.energy/.
Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Advent’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, said:
“Since our public listing, we have hit the ground running in our efforts to grow Advent’s business and expand our revenue streams. The transformation of energy production from one based on existing fossil fuel technology to a cleaner, renewable future is critical to not only the future of Advent but the future of our planet. This is the central mission that motivates the entire Advent team to operate responsibly in everything we do. Advent is at the cutting edge of the new energy economy and we believe this will benefit all of our stakeholders and allow us to create lasting value for our investors.”
Full Year 2020 financial highlights include:
- Revenue of $882,652 in 2020, an increase of 42.3% compared to revenue of $620,168 in 2019, primarily driven by increased demand from customers for Advent Technologies’ Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEAs) and other products, as a result of Advent’s customers increasing their own testing and usage of Advent’s products.
- Total revenues including income from grants of $1,089,480 in 2020, a decrease of 10.8% compared to total revenue including income from grants of $1,222,113 in 2019, primarily driven to timing on the recognition of revenue from various grants and slower response times from various partners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gross Profit of $368,834 in 2020, an increase of 65.6% compared to gross profit of $222,775 in 2019, primarily driven by an increase in revenue and gross margins. Gross margins were higher for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting a more mature mix of revenues leading to more normalized pricing arrangements.
- Net loss of $4,184,840 in 2020 and Diluted EPS of ($0.09) in 2020.
2021 Outlook:
