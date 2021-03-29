Everbridge Announces Expansion of Industry-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) SaaS Platform to Provide the Most Comprehensive Integrated Suite of Digital and Physical Resiliency Solutions for Global Organizations in the Post-Pandemic World

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) today announced an expansion of its end-to-end market-leading and global Critical Event Management (CEM) SaaS platform, unveiling the most comprehensive integrated suite of digital and physical resiliency solutions for global organizations preparing for ‘the new normal’ in the post-pandemic world.

Everbridge Announces Expansion of Industry-Leading Critical Event Management (CEM) SaaS Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digitally transforming how organizations manage, respond to, and mitigate a crisis, as well as protecting revenue while improving cost efficiencies, Critical Event Management (CEM) represents a ‘must have’ set of standards and best practices that forward-looking CEOs and boards increasingly incorporate into how they govern operational risk from unplanned events. The expanded Everbridge CEM software solution suite provides organizations with the most comprehensive, end-to-end operating environment to take an ‘Assess, Locate, Act and Analyze’ closed loop approach to managing critical events in an increasingly volatile and uncertain global threat landscape, while delivering significant return on investment (ROI) through increased revenue and reduced costs.

“It is evident now, more than ever, that seamless communication, collaboration and complete oversight of all assets — infrastructure, digital, systems and workers — is invaluable to decision-making and for mitigating the financial and human cost of unforeseen events,” stated a March 2021 report entitled: Strategic Focus: Critical Event Management For EHS And Risk Management by Verdantix. “Critical event management (CEM) solutions help firms manage and respond effectively to such unforeseen events, ensuring resilience and saving lives.”

Today, over 5,600 global firms rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running, faster. The Everbridge CEM Platform leverages over 450 out-of-the-box, pre-existing integrations and over 25,000 risk data sources, for organizations to gain clarity, act faster, and improve outcomes. Everbridge customers include some of the largest firms and leaders in their respective industries, including Fortune 1000 businesses such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Cisco, CVS Health, Goldman Sachs, Tiffany & Co., Walgreens, and insurance providers like Anthem, chemical giant Dow, and telecom consumer electronics company Nokia, as well as some of Silicon Valley’s leading tech giants, global e-commerce firms, streaming media services, oil and natural gas providers, hotel and hospitality chains, automotive, courier delivery, aerospace and defense technology, air travel, and major car rental firms.