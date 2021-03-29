Inuvo’s IntentKey Artificial Intelligence Technology Solution Beats Client KPI by 200% in State Sponsored Marketing Campaign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces how the IntentKey, the company’s artificial intelligence (‘AI’) technology solution, was able to beat the client’s KPI goals by 200%, reaching more minority pregnant and new mothers in a state sponsored marketing campaign designed to raise the awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding.

Campaign data also suggested that certain demographics were more engaging than others, which allowed the refinement of the campaign over time

States across the country provide social assistance and awareness services that cover a wide range of social programs like immunization, rental assistance, and tobacco use prevention. These states typically struggle to adequately reach, with information about their programs, enough of the people who are most able to benefit from the programs and services offered. One innovative state decided to proactively remedy this challenge by partnering with Inuvo in an effort to increase awareness of the benefits associated with breastfeeding and support services, particularly within minority groups where such information was not widely understood.

The IntentKey successfully took a highly focused state budget and more effectively delivered messages to the audiences most in need. It has an uncanny ability to understand the characteristics of audiences that have previously expressed a need and then use that knowledge to identify those who have yet to do the same. In this instance, the AI was able to reach expectant, low-income moms by identifying and messaging audiences that exhibited an interest in baby names and baby registries, newborn developmental milestones, and breastfeeding research and tips.

As a result of the breadth of the IntentKey’s understanding of the English lexicon, Inuvo was able to offer the state a managed service that included running campaigns whose purpose was to message to only those individuals most in need of the State’s program. The campaign strategy included video as a method to create initial awareness, followed by display advertising in a one-two program designed to educate. This approach generated a click through rate (CTR) that beat the client’s goal by 200% on both display and video, while also increasing the amount of time and the number of page views audience members were engaged with.