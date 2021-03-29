 
Points International Announces Closing of its C$31.6 Million Bought Deal Offering Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Points International Ltd. (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) (“Points” or the “Company”), the global leader in powering loyalty commerce, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering, pursuant to which a syndicate of underwriters led by Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited (the “Lead Underwriter”) and including Cormark Securities Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., and Scotia Capital Inc. (together with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”) purchased, on a bought deal basis, 1,687,510 common shares of Points (“Common Shares”) at a price of $18.75 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $31.6 million, including full exercise of the Underwriters’ over-allotment option (the “Offering”).

The Common Shares were offered by way of short form prospectus in all of the Provinces of Canada. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the advancement of (i) its product road map; (ii) data analytics, marketing automation and machine learning capabilities; and (iii) other future growth opportunities. The net proceeds may also be used to accelerate the Company’s business development pipeline.

About Points

Points, (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Common Shares offered under the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state of the United States. Accordingly, the Common Shares offered under the Offering may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless an exemption from registration is available.

