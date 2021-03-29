March vs. February: Discord membership WAY up (entire LIFETIME member base grew 34%!). The number of events held up 66%, even with 66% more games, event-specific net (after revenue) COSTS were modest (less than 8% higher); player event registration numbers were relatively comparable as well (about 5% lower). March vs. January: Discord membership WAY up, number of events held up 25%. In the month of March, we had $1,037 revenue, a total of 1268 registered participants for our events, on Twitch we had 832 viewers, and on Twitter, we had 4,606 visitors, up 20% from February.

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces March 2021 results and what is upcoming in the months ahead.

At the beginning of the year, we made growth projections for the year, and we are happy to have hit one of our key benchmarks: Growth of our Discord member base is right on pace with the goals we set, with the Discord growing to over 3,000 members at the end of March! In addition to our current portfolio of games, we plan to try two new games out for the first time every month, and those games that do well will be added to our roster. We expect to establish quite a diverse portfolio of games by the end of the year!

Here is what is happening in April: on April 3 and 4th we have Yu Gi Oh Duel Links on April 10 and 11th with added Apex Legends (this is a new title we are adding), Minion Masters BetaDwarf, and Clash Royale. On April 17-18th Pokémon TCGO, possible Northward, and on April 24-25 another Smite Game event. We will be adding Apex Legends and Clash Royale to our schedule. Setting our sights on selecting which 2 games to add next; the rest of the month will round out with Pokémon TCG Online along with other titles such as Clash Royale.

We are looking at several different titles to find which ones may be the right fit for May, with candidates including but not limited to: Rocket League, Fortnite, Splatoon, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, Magic: The Gathering, Realm of the Mad Gods, and CS:GO.

This week we are finishing the changes on the website redesign UI/UX are working on the mock-up, also are finishing details of the retail store development, and checking for bugs. We are in the process and development of Swiss system to host all the events on GGToor.com. Our World of Tanks event was a success with 286 registered players; the event was scheduled to be streamed in 3 languages in addition to the English stream, we scheduled a big streamer in Czech and a decent sized streamer in German. The good news is the Czech streamer pulled in over 1,000 average viewership, and the German streamer was many hundreds of viewers too.