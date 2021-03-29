Notice on the acquisition of own shares

On 25 March 2021 upon the end of the share buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”), which was carried out in accordance with the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company during the fourth stage of the share buy-back process redeemed 3,788,000 shares (28.81% of all shares issued by the Company) from the 4 Company's shareholders for EUR 8,372,616.40. The Company's shareholders for the redeemed shares were paid on 29 March 2021.

According to the data of 29 March 2021, the Company owns a total 5,088,586 units of its own shares, which makes up 38.7% of all shares issued by the Company.