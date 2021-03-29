 
checkAd

Notice on the acquisition of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 15:04  |  25   |   |   

On 25 March 2021 upon the end of the share buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”), which was carried out in accordance with the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company during the fourth stage of the share buy-back process redeemed 3,788,000 shares (28.81% of all shares issued by the Company) from the 4 Company's shareholders for EUR 8,372,616.40. The Company's shareholders for the redeemed shares were paid on 29 March 2021.

According to the data of 29 March 2021, the Company owns a total 5,088,586 units of its own shares, which makes up 38.7% of all shares issued by the Company.

According to the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the shares owned by the Company are not considered to be deducted from the total number of shares granted with voting right of the issuer and are not counted into the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company.

Structure of INVL Baltic Real Estate authorized capital as of 29 March 2021.

Type of shares Number of shares and total voting rights granted by the issued shares, units Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units* Nominal value, EUR Total nominal
Value and authorised capital, EUR 		Portion of the authorised capital, %
Ordinary registered shares 13,150,000 8,061,414 1.45 19,067,500 100

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com 


INVL Baltic Real Estate jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice on the acquisition of own shares On 25 March 2021 upon the end of the share buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”), which was carried out in accordance with the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:07 Uhr
Notifications about disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)
26.03.21
Announcement on the end of the buy-back of INVL Baltic Real Estate shares
25.03.21
Regarding the approval of INVL Baltic Real Estate document
18.03.21
Error correction: Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2020
18.03.21
Audited results of INVL Baltic Farmland group of 2020
09.03.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate will buy-back its own shares