Regulus Provides Update on the AntaKori Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) would like to provide an update on exploration activities at the AntaKori copper gold project. Following the temporary suspension of drilling on the Anta Norte target area of the project, the Company has been executing a work program to advance the AntaKori project that includes metallurgical test work, incorporation of new drilling into updated geologic and resource models, and field programs to complete geological mapping and sampling. The Company is also working with the neighbouring Tantahuatay Mine to plan the re-initiation of drilling on the principal portion of the AntaKori project, utilizing the mine’s drill permits where the Company has access due to collaborative agreements in place (See May 18, 2016 press release). Peru is currently experiencing a strong second surge in COVID-19 cases and the commencement of this drilling will be dependent on improvement of this situation so that work can be completed within safety protocols and with minimal risk to all parties concerned.

The drill program on the Anta Norte targets to the north of the principal portion of the AntaKori project (where the Company utilizes its own drill permits, rather than those of the neighbouring mine) was suspended in late 2020 due to some concerns from local communities regarding discoloration and potential contamination of the Aguas Coloradas Reservoir (Coloured Waters Reservoir). Regulus can confidently state that the drilling at Anta Norte has not affected the Aguas Coloradas Reservoir, as this body of water is located well to the east of where the drilling was occurring and is at a higher elevation and in a completely different drainage basin. A water sampling program completed by the Government Agencies responsible for water management in Peru (ANA – Autoridad Nacional de Agua and ALA – Administracion Local de Agua – Cajamarca), with local community participation, have determined that any turbidity or discoloration in the Aguas Coloradas Reservoir was not related to mining activity. As requested by the local community of Tranque de Pujupe, an independent consulting firm specializing in water and environmental matters has reviewed the occurrence of discoloration of the waters in the Aguas Coloradas Reservoir and reported that the water quality meets standards for agricultural use (the purpose for the reservoir), that temporary discoloration and turbidity of the water is likely due to iron-oxide rich soils and natural rock outcrops along the margins of the reservoir, and that it is not possible that the drilling activity on the Anta Norte targets is affecting the water of the reservoir for the same reasons previously stated by the Company. The results of these investigations have been and will continue to be widely communicated to local and regional stakeholders.

