AnalytixInsight Announces InvestoPro Has Received Regulatory Approval as Online Financial Broker

InvestoPro will allow users to trade stocks, options, and derivatives in Italy and later in other European countries. InvestoPro has been designed as a stock trading and analysis platform that offers financial analysis, news, research, and investor education content, to equip retail investors with investing tools that are unparalleled in the industry. InvestoPro is multi-device capable and available as native and progressive web applications.

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF ), announces that InvestoPro SIM (“InvestoPro”), the online financial broker of its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall, has received regulatory approval from CONSOB (Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa), the Italian financial markets regulator.

InvestoPro is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MarketWall, and its board of directors is comprised of:

Massimo Tessitore (Chair): Head of Digital Channels - Branch Platform & Digital Business Partner Commercial Banking, Private and Insurance of Intesa Sanpaolo,

Laura Stoduto: Compliance Officer, Fideuram Asset Management SGR,

Giuseppe Attanà: Board Member of UBI Banca S.p.a., Board Member of Intesa Sanpaolo Vita S.p.a.,

Marco Roscio Ricon: CEO of MarketWall and InvestoPRO,

Luca Canevello: Innovation Manager of MarketWall,

Prakash Hariharan: Board Chairman and CEO of AnalytixInsight, and

Chaith Kondragunta: Board Member of AnalytixInsight.

InvestoPro already draws an audience of over 2.5 million monthly users through all its channels and it has emerged as a new financial content provider by offering users investment information and editorial content designed to increase investor knowledge. As a Samsung Electronics partner, MarketWall’s financial apps are preloaded on certain Samsung devices in Europe. These initiatives contribute to InvestoPro’s consumer brand awareness in Europe and will benefit its launch.

The Company will be providing further updates on the progress and launch of InvestoPro as developments occur.

For more information on MarketWall and InvestoPro visit fintech.marketwall.com and investopro.com

Intesa Sanpaolo owns 33% of MarketWall and is one of the top banking groups in Europe with approximately 11.8 million customers and approximately 3,700 branches throughout Italy. It has emerged as Italy's first digital bank and is investing 2.8 billion euros in a strategic plan to increase the bank’s digitized business to 70%, with mobile being at the heart of the digital ecosystem. S&P Global ranks Intesa Sanpaolo as the 27th largest bank in the world by total assets.