 
checkAd

Philips partners with Orbita to develop conversational voice and chatbot applications to complement its telehealth solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

March 29, 2021

Partnership to create AI-based virtual assistants with the human touch needed for effective remote patient engagement

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Boston, U.S. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Orbita Inc., an innovative provider of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for healthcare, today announced a partnership agreement to co-create next-generation conversational virtual assistants for Philips’ consumer health and patient support applications. The joint development agreement will see Orbita’s technology rolled out to digital health applications that enhance the patient experience and increase efficiency throughout the health continuum.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philips Electronics!
Short
Basispreis 51,72€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 44,17€
Hebel 11,21
Ask 0,42
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Orbita, a U.S.-based company, provides healthcare, life-science, and medical technology organizations with HIPAA-compliant chatbots and voice assistants for ‘digital front door’ applications, remote and in-facility patient support, pre- and post-visit outreach, and other healthcare applications. Its conversational platform allows developers and non-technical staff to quickly build and easily manage cloud-based virtual assistants that are seamlessly deployable to smart speakers, web and mobile chat apps, short message service (SMS) and interactive voice response (IVR) services, as well as custom devices.

“With the acceleration in the adoption of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, AI-enabled voice services, virtual assistants and chatbots are already playing an enabling role in driving 24/7 access to healthcare, enhancing patient engagement, and improving clinical efficiency,” said Henk van Houten, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Philips Research. "Orbita is a not only a leader and innovator in voice and chat-powered virtual assistants that deliver the human touch needed in healthcare, but also a company that can keep up with the rapid pace of telehealth innovation that Philips is determined to pursue.”

“We are extremely excited to be expanding our partnership with Philips, one of the largest and most innovative digital health technology companies in the world,” said Nathan Treloar, President and Chief Operating Officer at Orbita. “Philips’ presence in the industry means they are at the forefront of healthcare’s most demanding challenges, where the greatest opportunities exist to apply the unique capabilities of Orbita’s products and solutions.”

Seite 1 von 4
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips partners with Orbita to develop conversational voice and chatbot applications to complement its telehealth solutions March 29, 2021 Partnership to create AI-based virtual assistants with the human touch needed for effective remote patient engagement Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Boston, U.S. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
26.03.21
UBS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
25.03.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
25.03.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert nach heftigen Ausschlägen
25.03.21
Philips Ranks Among Top 50 Employers for Multicultural Employees
25.03.21
ROUNDUP: Philips verkauft Haushalts-Sparte an Fonds aus China
25.03.21
Philips verkauft Haushaltsgeräte-Sparte - Zufluss von rund 3 Milliarden Euro
25.03.21
Philips to sell its Domestic Appliances business to global investment firm Hillhouse Capital
23.03.21
BARCLAYS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Overweight'
22.03.21
Philips convenes the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
4
Philips