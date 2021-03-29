Sonoro Gold Announces $2.0 Million Unit Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), consisting of up to 11,111,111 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.18 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000. Each Unit will be composed of one Sonoro Common share and one Common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Sonoro Common share for a period of two years from the closing at an exercise price of $0.30 per share.

The Company intends to pay finder’s fees as permitted under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of Units placed with the assistance of registered securities dealers. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada from the closing date. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used principally to fund Sonoro’s ongoing development plans at its Cerro Caliche Gold Project located in Sonora, Mexico and project property maintenance payments, and secondarily for corporate and general administrative expenses.

Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro stated, “We are pleased to report that metallurgical testing by McClelland Laboratories has been progressing on schedule, with completion of the column leach tests anticipated by July, together with the completion of the updated 43-101 resource report and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Cerro Caliche project. The private placement will provide sufficient capital to conclude the current phase of the drilling program and complete the independent technical reports and position the Company for the next phase of development as we advance toward a production decision at Cerro Caliche.”

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.