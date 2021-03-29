 
checkAd

CohBar Completes Enrollment in the Phase 1b Clinical Trial for CB4211 Under Development for NASH and Obesity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the completion of enrollment in the Phase 1b stage of the CB4211 clinical study for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company currently expects topline data at the end of the second quarter based on projected timing of the last subject visit and other factors. The company plans to announce the completion of the last subject visit, which is currently anticipated in April 2021. For more information, please join the company’s quarterly call on March 30, 2021 at 5:00pm ET/2:00pm PT.

The Phase 1b study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled evaluation of one dose level of CB4211 given once a day for four weeks in obese subjects with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability, with a secondary endpoint of pharmacokinetics, and exploratory endpoints of changes in liver fat, body weight, and biomarkers relevant to NASH, obesity, and metabolic disease. Subjects are required to have a minimum of 10% liver fat at enrollment, and to stay in the clinical study unit during the four weeks of treatment.

“We are pleased to have reached another important milestone with the completion of enrollment in our Phase 1b clinical study,” stated Steven Engle, CohBar’s Chief Executive Officer. “NASH is an emerging epidemic affecting millions of people worldwide, many of whom do not realize the disease is progressing. It remains an unmet medical need with no approved drugs.”

CB4211 is the first mitochondria based therapeutic to enter clinical testing. Mitochondria based therapeutics are an emerging class of drugs based on novel analogs of peptide sequences discovered by CohBar scientists in the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body.

About CB4211 

CB4211 is a first-in-class mitochondria based therapeutic (MBT) that has demonstrated significant therapeutic potential in preclinical models of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. CB4211 is a novel and improved analog of MOTS-c, a naturally occurring mitochondrial derived peptide (MDP), which was discovered in 2012 by CohBar founder Dr. Pinchas Cohen and his academic collaborators and has been shown to play a significant role in the regulation of metabolism. NASH has been estimated to affect as many as 30 million adults in the U.S., and there is currently no approved treatment for the disease.

Seite 1 von 3
CohBar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CohBar Completes Enrollment in the Phase 1b Clinical Trial for CB4211 Under Development for NASH and Obesity MENLO PARK, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
CohBar to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 30, 2021
16.03.21
CohBar Nominates CB5138 Analog as Lead Clinical Candidate for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and other Fibrotic Diseases
12.03.21
CohBar to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
02.03.21
CohBar to Present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
34
CohBar Inc - Entwickler von mitochondrien-basierten Therapeutika