Entravision Launches Fuego Radio Format in the Las Vegas and Palm Springs Markets

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced its Fuego Radio format is expanding into two new owned and operated stations in the Las Vegas (92.7 FM) and Palm Springs (103.5 FM) markets beginning on March 29, 2021. This follows Fuego Radio’s expansion into the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria affiliate (97.1 FM) market on January 6, 2021.

 

 

 

Fuego Radio presents a music mix ignited by today's top trending global Latin Urban music movement mixed with Contemporary Hits, including recent chart topping artists such as Ariana Grande, Dua Lupa, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. In addition to hit music offerings, each morning Fuego Radio listeners can enjoy the antics of Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, on the popular Shoboy Show. This feel-good entertainment experience is real, relatable and fun and targets young adults that prefer entertainment in English with a Latin vibe. The Shoboy Show is also featured on Fuego Stations in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto, California, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Salt Lake City, Utah and Harlingen, Brownsville and McAllen, Texas.

 

 

KRTO-FM, Santa Barbara-Santa Maria — as of January 6, 2021

 

KRRN-FM, Las Vegas and KPST-FM, Palm Springs — as of March 29, 2021

 

 

“Following the expansion of our popular Fuego Radio format into the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria market in January, we are thrilled to also introduce this format into the Las Vegas and Palm Springs markets,” said Entravision’s Nestor Rocha, Vice President of Audio. “The Shoboy Show has been a great success in all of our markets, and we anticipate this momentum to continue in Las Vegas and Palm Springs as well.”

 

