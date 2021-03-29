Entravision Launches Fuego Radio Format in the Las Vegas and Palm Springs Markets

Fuego Radio presents a music mix ignited by today's top trending global Latin Urban music movement mixed with Contemporary Hits, including recent chart topping artists such as Ariana Grande, Dua Lupa, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. In addition to hit music offerings, each morning Fuego Radio listeners can enjoy the antics of Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, on the popular Shoboy Show. This feel-good entertainment experience is real, relatable and fun and targets young adults that prefer entertainment in English with a Latin vibe. The Shoboy Show is also featured on Fuego Stations in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto, California, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Salt Lake City, Utah and Harlingen, Brownsville and McAllen, Texas.