29 March 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration Plc has signed a contract for provision of source vessel services for an OBN survey in the Eastern hemisphere. The survey has an expected duration of about 90 days and is scheduled to start in Q2 2021.
    

For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen
CEO
Mob: +47 941 19 191

or

Erik von Krogh
CFO
Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


SeaBird Exploration Plc New contract award 29 March 2021, Limassol, Cyprus SeaBird Exploration Plc has signed a contract for provision of source vessel services for an OBN survey in the Eastern hemisphere. The survey has an expected duration of about 90 days and is scheduled to start in …

