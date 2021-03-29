Avalon GloboCare Announces Collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center to Advance Clinical Development of Cellular Immunotherapies Using the FLASH-CAR Platform

The FLASH-CAR technology modifies patients’ T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells using a ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based platform rather than a viral vector, and is being co-developed with the Company’s strategic partner, Arbele Limited. The adaptable FLASH-CAR platform can be used to create personalized cell therapies from a patient’s own cells, as well as “off-the-shelf” cell therapies from a universal donor.

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announces entering into a collaboration agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Hillman Cancer Center to advance the clinical development and production of Avalon’s next-generation, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies using FLASH CAR technology.

By avoiding viral vectors and complicated bio-processing procedures, the FLASH-CAR technology significantly reduces manufacturing costs and development times, resulting in more affordable and potentially breakthrough therapies for cancer patients. Avalon’s innovative FLASH-CAR technology can be used to generate universal cell therapies that may allow for widespread patient accessibility enabling broader commercial adoption compared to currently available CAR-T cell therapies.

Avalon’s first FLASH-CAR platform candidate, AVA-011, targets both CD19 and CD22 tumor antigens on cancer cells and is in development for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In connection with the agreement, Avalon and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will co-develop and deploy Avalon’s new Point-of-Care Modular Autonomous Processing System (PMAPsys) onsite at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center in the United States.

Avalon and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will advance AVA-011 and other FLASH-CAR candidates using the PMAPsys, a proprietary integrated, multi-functional laboratory platform intended to provide point-of-care process development, optimization, validation and manufacturing of clinical-grade products for cell and gene therapies at Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities. The implementation of Avalon’s multi-purpose and modular PMAPsys at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center can also be used to enable and expedite onsite development of other clinical cell and gene therapy candidates.