 
checkAd

Avalon GloboCare Announces Collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center to Advance Clinical Development of Cellular Immunotherapies Using the FLASH-CAR Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 15:25  |  45   |   |   

  • Development of FLASH-CAR RNA-based cellular therapies includes utilization of Avalon’s new Point-of-Care Modular Autonomous Processing System (PMAPsys)
  • First FLASH-CAR candidate, AVA-011, on-track for clinical study in B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announces entering into a collaboration agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Hillman Cancer Center to advance the clinical development and production of Avalon’s next-generation, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies using FLASH CAR technology.

The FLASH-CAR technology modifies patients’ T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells using a ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based platform rather than a viral vector, and is being co-developed with the Company’s strategic partner, Arbele Limited. The adaptable FLASH-CAR platform can be used to create personalized cell therapies from a patient’s own cells, as well as “off-the-shelf” cell therapies from a universal donor.

By avoiding viral vectors and complicated bio-processing procedures, the FLASH-CAR technology significantly reduces manufacturing costs and development times, resulting in more affordable and potentially breakthrough therapies for cancer patients. Avalon’s innovative FLASH-CAR technology can be used to generate universal cell therapies that may allow for widespread patient accessibility enabling broader commercial adoption compared to currently available CAR-T cell therapies.

Avalon’s first FLASH-CAR platform candidate, AVA-011, targets both CD19 and CD22 tumor antigens on cancer cells and is in development for patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In connection with the agreement, Avalon and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will co-develop and deploy Avalon’s new Point-of-Care Modular Autonomous Processing System (PMAPsys) onsite at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center in the United States.   

Avalon and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will advance AVA-011 and other FLASH-CAR candidates using the PMAPsys, a proprietary integrated, multi-functional laboratory platform intended to provide point-of-care process development, optimization, validation and manufacturing of clinical-grade products for cell and gene therapies at Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities. The implementation of Avalon’s multi-purpose and modular PMAPsys at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center can also be used to enable and expedite onsite development of other clinical cell and gene therapy candidates.

Seite 1 von 3
Avalon Globocare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avalon GloboCare Announces Collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center to Advance Clinical Development of Cellular Immunotherapies Using the FLASH-CAR Platform Development of FLASH-CAR RNA-based cellular therapies includes utilization of Avalon’s new Point-of-Care Modular Autonomous Processing System (PMAPsys)First FLASH-CAR candidate, AVA-011, on-track for clinical study in B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Avalon GloboCare Expands Co-Development Program with MIT to Combat Cancer Metastasis