Nymox Provides New Update on Regulatory Activities

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to provide the latest update on the Company's regulatory filing preparation activities. The Company expects to file for approval for its first in class BPH treatment Fexapotide Triflutate, during the summer of this year. Management will provide a firm exact date for the filing in a subsequent disclosure. This communication of the exact date for the filing will be announced by the Company within the next 6 weeks. If there are any unexpected events that delay that announcement, the Company will provide immediate relevant updates.

Paul Averback MD, CEO of Nymox, said, "We are very pleased to be able to provide a clear guidance on dates at the above noted schedule within the next 6 weeks. We are grateful to our strong supporters who have understood that the process is not always conducive to fully predictable timelines. At this point however we are confident that we will be providing very specific details in that regard in the near future. Our product is capable of producing major improvements in men's health and it is remarkably safe and convenient to administer. We are working diligently toward the goal of making it available to men throughout the world."

Dr. Averback added, "The last major drug innovations for BPH (alpha blockers and 5-ARIs) were first introduced over 30 years ago. If our work was an easy task, others would have accomplished this decades ago."

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Nymox, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the need for new options to treat BPH and prostate cancer, the potential of Fexapotide to treat BPH and prostate cancer and the estimated timing of further developments for Fexapotide. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development program, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including the regulatory approval process, the timing of Nymox's regulatory filings, Nymox's substantial dependence on Fexapotide, Nymox's commercialization plans and efforts and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Fexapotide. Nymox undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Nymox in general, see Nymox's current and future reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Reports.

