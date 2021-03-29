 
Precision Aquaculture Market worth $794 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Precision Aquaculture Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by System Type (Feeding Systems, Monitoring & Control, Underwater ROVs), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Farm Type (Cage-based, RAS), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Precision Aquaculture Market is estimated to grow from USD 407 million in 2021 to USD 794 million by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 14.3%. Precision aquaculture technology has the potential to transform the aquaculture industry, making traditional aquaculture activities more efficient and economical. The growth of the precision aquaculture market is driven by factors such as growing investments in technological research and product innovation, the surging adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, ROVs, and AI for the real-time monitoring of aquaculture farms, the rising demand for protein-rich aqua food, and increasing support by worldwide governments for infrastructure development in aquaculture.

The hardware segment to hold the largest market share in 2026

The hardware segment of the precision aquaculture market is estimated to register largest market share in 2026, by offering. Hardware components such as sensors, monitoring and control devices, smart feeding systems, underwater remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs), and climate control systems are expected to continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast year owing to the high adoption of automated aquaculture farm monitoring devices by aquaculture farm owners for increasing farm productivity and the efficient management of the farm.

The RAS-based aquaculture farms segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period   

The precision aquaculture market for RAS-based aquaculture farms is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period, by aquaculture farm type. The market for RAS-based aquaculture farms is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Currently, RAS-based aquaculture farms constitute around 5% to 8% of the total farms in the world, which is expected to reach ~30% by 2030 (As per the Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations). Growing awareness about the benefits of RAS-based aquaculture farming such as the requirement for less water as compared to conventional systems and environment-friendly systems is fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

