Prime Mining Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2021

Prime is focused on the exploration and development of its wholly owned Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Sinaloa State, Mexico (“Los Reyes” or the “Project”).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) ( TSX.V: PRYM ) ( OTCQB: PRMNF ) ( Frankfurt: O4V3 ) is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars (“C$”).

Corporate Highlights During The Quarter

On January 11th, Prime paid US$ 1.1 million to Vista Gold Corp. (“Vista”) in accordance with the terms of Los Reyes project acquisition agreement. The Payment resulted in Prime extinguishing certain royalty and back-in rights on underground mining operations (see July 20, 2020 news release). In light of recent bonanza-grade discoveries at depth in Guadalupe East and other areas northeast, at and toward Mina 20/21 (see March 18, 2021 news release), cancellation of the back-in right was timely and of good value. A final payment of US$ 1.0 million is due in July 2021.

Exploration During The Quarter

On November 24, a 15,000 metre (m) Phase 1 diamond drilling program commenced at Los Reyes with two drills. Initially, drilling targeted the Zapote North and Zapote South-Tahonitas deposits, two of the largest of eight known gold and silver deposits at Los Reyes. After initial delays, the Phase 1 drill program was well underway by the end of the quarter and 5 drill holes totaling 1,053 m were completed.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, two more drills were mobilized to Los Reyes. There are now five diamond drills operating, a fifth drill having been mobilized to the property in late February. The principal objectives of the Phase 1 drill program are: