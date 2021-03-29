 
checkAd

Prime Mining Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 15:30  |  43   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars (“C$”).

Prime is focused on the exploration and development of its wholly owned Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project in Sinaloa State, Mexico (“Los Reyes” or the “Project”).

Corporate Highlights During The Quarter

On January 11th, Prime paid US$ 1.1 million to Vista Gold Corp. (“Vista”) in accordance with the terms of Los Reyes project acquisition agreement. The Payment resulted in Prime extinguishing certain royalty and back-in rights on underground mining operations (see July 20, 2020 news release). In light of recent bonanza-grade discoveries at depth in Guadalupe East and other areas northeast, at and toward Mina 20/21 (see March 18, 2021 news release), cancellation of the back-in right was timely and of good value. A final payment of US$ 1.0 million is due in July 2021.

Exploration During The Quarter

On November 24, a 15,000 metre (m) Phase 1 diamond drilling program commenced at Los Reyes with two drills. Initially, drilling targeted the Zapote North and Zapote South-Tahonitas deposits, two of the largest of eight known gold and silver deposits at Los Reyes. After initial delays, the Phase 1 drill program was well underway by the end of the quarter and 5 drill holes totaling 1,053 m were completed.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, two more drills were mobilized to Los Reyes. There are now five diamond drills operating, a fifth drill having been mobilized to the property in late February. The principal objectives of the Phase 1 drill program are:

  • Expand the known in-pit resources along strike and down dip;
  • Infill drill areas of potential mineralization to increase measured and indicated category resources;
  • Provide silver assay data in areas of the resource, where data is missing in the results of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling completed by prior operators;
  • Target deeper sections at Guadalupe East and other extensions of the historic Guadalupe mine to the east, and at depth, for high grade resources; and
  • Target undrilled mineralized structures such as Fresnillo, Las Primas, Orito and newly identified structures proximal to Guadalupe (Mina 20/21). These structures offer both open pit and significant underground opportunities for resource expansion and discovery.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Prime Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prime Mining Reports Operating and Financial Results for Q3 2021 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM) (OTCQB: PRMNF) (Frankfurt: O4V3) is pleased to report its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Prime Mining Extends Bonanza Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization 150 Metres Below Previous Drilling in Estaca Vein
10.03.21
Prime Mining Doubles Los Reyes Land Position To 13,800 Hectares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
7
Prime Mining - Ein weit fortgeschrittener Explorer in einer sehr guten Jurisdiktion