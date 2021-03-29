 
checkAd

Semdor Pharma adds Global Pharmaceutical Executive Rolf Hoffmann to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.03.2021, 16:00  |  33   |   |   

Cologne (ots) - 30-year pharma veteran Rolf Hoffmann, formerly senior global
executive at Amgen and Eli Lilly, joins Semdor Pharma as investor and commercial
expert.

Semdor Pharma Group announced today that it has added Rolf Hoffmann, a seasoned
global pharma executive and advisor, to its Board of Directors, as well as an
investor in the company. Mr. Hoffmann previously served at Amgen as Senior Vice
President of Commercial Operations (US) and SVP of International and Europe,
where he focused on operations, scaling and organizational development. Mr.
Hoffmann started his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly as a sales
representative, progressing quickly to senior positions including President of
Latin America Operations and General Manager in Germany. Since parting from
Amgen in 2016, Mr. Hoffmann has served on numerous boards related to the
pharmaceutical and biotechnical sector, including STADA (Germany's largest
independent Generics/OTC enterprise), Danish Genmab (Europe's largest Biotech
company) and EUSA Pharma (a European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on
oncology and oncology supportive care), among others.

" Semdor Pharma attracted me because of their clear mission of building a
next-generation European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the massive
problem of physical and mental pain and suffering. No other condition takes such
a large emotional and financial toll on European society and Semdor's reason for
being is clear. No other European platform is able to offer the market such a
broad array of life-enhancing medicines, from traditional pain medications to
the exploding area of medical cannabis products. Semdor has a generational
opportunity and I am excited to impart my experience scaling pharma businesses
as a Board Director and investor ", said Rolf Hoffmann.

" I am proud of the hard work of every member of the Semdor team and our mission
remains clear: offering European patients the most innovative, highest quality
pain medicine and related products, whether traditional pain therapies or
medical cannabis. We are in a stronger position than ever to build Semdor's
platform, including the Cannamedical brand, as a leader in the European medical
cannabis industry " said David Henn, CEO of Semdor " With over 30 year of
experience helping develop pharma platforms in Europe, North America and Latin
America, , Rolf is a perfect fit as an investor and Board Director ."

About Semdor Pharma Group

The formation of Semdor Pharma Group in January 2021 established one of Europe's
leading pharmaceutical groups specialized in narcotics and medical cannabis.
Semdor Pharma Group was formed through the merger of the German narcotics
services market leader PS Group (including subsidiaries PS Pharma Services, PB
Pharma and PS Marketing & Outsourcing) and Cannamedical Pharma, which is the
leading independent medical cannabis brand in Germany. Semdor offers European
wholesalers, suppliers and pharmacies the broadest array of narcotic medicines
(both synthetic and natural) and provides key narcotic and medical cannabis
players the broadest selection of market-leading product importing, handling,
packaging and formulation services. Semdor Pharma generates gross annual sales
of more than 60 million euros and employs 180 team members in Cologne and
Meerbusch, Germany.

Contact:

Leonie Weskott
E-Mail: mailto:presse@semdor-group.com
Phone: +49 (0) 221 9999 6151

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151877/4876503
OTS: Semdor Pharma Group


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Semdor Pharma adds Global Pharmaceutical Executive Rolf Hoffmann to its Board of Directors 30-year pharma veteran Rolf Hoffmann, formerly senior global executive at Amgen and Eli Lilly, joins Semdor Pharma as investor and commercial expert. Semdor Pharma Group announced today that it has added Rolf Hoffmann, a seasoned global pharma …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Wienerberger AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format)
S2 GmbH begleitet Pilotprojekt zur optischen Datenübertragung: LiFi reduziert Elektrosmog und wirkt sich positiv auf Wohngesundheit aus
nd.DerTag über das Sparen in der Coronakrise: Keynesianisches Lehrstück
Mit PAYBACK GO jetzt immer und überall beim Lieblingspartner "einchecken" (FOTO)
SodaStream launcht neue Wassersprudler-Generation "DUO"- praktisch, stylisch, ...
Unterstützung von schnellem Wachstum in der EMEA-Region: Sun Nuclear expandiert mit neuer Anlage in den Niederlanden
Generation Altersarmut: So blickt Deutschland in den Ruhestand (FOTO)
Preise für Wohnimmobilien im 4. Quartal 2020: +8,1 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Trend steigender Wohnimmobilienpreise setzt sich fort
Insolvenzen 2021: Licht und Schatten - leichter Anstieg von niedrigem Niveau erwartet (FOTO)
Titel
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Kraftstoffpreise sinken deutlich / Erstmals Preisrückgang bei Benzin nach 15 Wochen Anstieg / ...
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Covid-19 beeinflusst Geschäftsjahr 2020 in Summe stark positiv / Rückläufiges ...
Aya Gold & Silver meldet Rekordergebnisse inklusive operativem Cashflow von 3,4 Millionen ...
Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
Realitätsschock, Kommentar zur Türkei von Stefan Reccius
TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der Bewältigung der Pandemie ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Geplante E-Zigarettensteuer gefährdet die Branche und ist verfassungswidrig
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:31 Uhr
Frühlingserwachen: ifo Geschäftsklimaindex auf Jahreshoch – Können Daimler, VW und Varta profitieren?
16:31 Uhr
Deutsche Bank: Aktie in der Bredouille 
16:29 Uhr
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: INDUS Holding AG (deutsch)
16:29 Uhr
Modern Food Report: Gewinnwarnung bei Molson Coors
16:28 Uhr
EZB-Wertpapierkäufe gesunken
16:27 Uhr
Ärzte fordern medizinische Hilfe für inhaftierten Kremlgegner Nawalny
16:26 Uhr
Kreis in NRW setzt Impfungen von Frauen unter 55 mit Astrazeneca aus
16:26 Uhr
Notbremse soll in Rheinland-Pfalz konsequent gezogen werden
16:26 Uhr
Maple Gold entdeckt hochgradiges Gold in der Zone 531 und gibt Explorations-Update für das Projekt Douay
16:23 Uhr
Aktien New York: Dow stabil - S&P 500 und Nasdaq schwächer - Hedgefonds belastet