Semdor Pharma adds Global Pharmaceutical Executive Rolf Hoffmann to its Board of Directors

" Semdor Pharma attracted me because of their clear mission of building anext-generation European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the massiveproblem of physical and mental pain and suffering. No other condition takes sucha large emotional and financial toll on European society and Semdor's reason forbeing is clear. No other European platform is able to offer the market such abroad array of life-enhancing medicines, from traditional pain medications tothe exploding area of medical cannabis products. Semdor has a generationalopportunity and I am excited to impart my experience scaling pharma businessesas a Board Director and investor ", said Rolf Hoffmann." I am proud of the hard work of every member of the Semdor team and our missionremains clear: offering European patients the most innovative, highest qualitypain medicine and related products, whether traditional pain therapies ormedical cannabis. We are in a stronger position than ever to build Semdor'splatform, including the Cannamedical brand, as a leader in the European medicalcannabis industry " said David Henn, CEO of Semdor " With over 30 year ofexperience helping develop pharma platforms in Europe, North America and LatinAmerica, , Rolf is a perfect fit as an investor and Board Director ."About Semdor Pharma GroupThe formation of Semdor Pharma Group in January 2021 established one of Europe'sleading pharmaceutical groups specialized in narcotics and medical cannabis.Semdor Pharma Group was formed through the merger of the German narcoticsservices market leader PS Group (including subsidiaries PS Pharma Services, PBPharma and PS Marketing & Outsourcing) and Cannamedical Pharma, which is theleading independent medical cannabis brand in Germany. Semdor offers Europeanwholesalers, suppliers and pharmacies the broadest array of narcotic medicines(both synthetic and natural) and provides key narcotic and medical cannabisplayers the broadest selection of market-leading product importing, handling,packaging and formulation services. Semdor Pharma generates gross annual salesof more than 60 million euros and employs 180 team members in Cologne andMeerbusch, Germany.