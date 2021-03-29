Semdor Pharma adds Global Pharmaceutical Executive Rolf Hoffmann to its Board of Directors
Cologne (ots) - 30-year pharma veteran Rolf Hoffmann, formerly senior global
executive at Amgen and Eli Lilly, joins Semdor Pharma as investor and commercial
expert.
Semdor Pharma Group announced today that it has added Rolf Hoffmann, a seasoned
global pharma executive and advisor, to its Board of Directors, as well as an
investor in the company. Mr. Hoffmann previously served at Amgen as Senior Vice
President of Commercial Operations (US) and SVP of International and Europe,
where he focused on operations, scaling and organizational development. Mr.
Hoffmann started his pharmaceutical career at Eli Lilly as a sales
representative, progressing quickly to senior positions including President of
Latin America Operations and General Manager in Germany. Since parting from
Amgen in 2016, Mr. Hoffmann has served on numerous boards related to the
pharmaceutical and biotechnical sector, including STADA (Germany's largest
independent Generics/OTC enterprise), Danish Genmab (Europe's largest Biotech
company) and EUSA Pharma (a European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on
oncology and oncology supportive care), among others.
" Semdor Pharma attracted me because of their clear mission of building a
next-generation European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the massive
problem of physical and mental pain and suffering. No other condition takes such
a large emotional and financial toll on European society and Semdor's reason for
being is clear. No other European platform is able to offer the market such a
broad array of life-enhancing medicines, from traditional pain medications to
the exploding area of medical cannabis products. Semdor has a generational
opportunity and I am excited to impart my experience scaling pharma businesses
as a Board Director and investor ", said Rolf Hoffmann.
" I am proud of the hard work of every member of the Semdor team and our mission
remains clear: offering European patients the most innovative, highest quality
pain medicine and related products, whether traditional pain therapies or
medical cannabis. We are in a stronger position than ever to build Semdor's
platform, including the Cannamedical brand, as a leader in the European medical
cannabis industry " said David Henn, CEO of Semdor " With over 30 year of
experience helping develop pharma platforms in Europe, North America and Latin
America, , Rolf is a perfect fit as an investor and Board Director ."
About Semdor Pharma Group
The formation of Semdor Pharma Group in January 2021 established one of Europe's
leading pharmaceutical groups specialized in narcotics and medical cannabis.
Semdor Pharma Group was formed through the merger of the German narcotics
services market leader PS Group (including subsidiaries PS Pharma Services, PB
Pharma and PS Marketing & Outsourcing) and Cannamedical Pharma, which is the
leading independent medical cannabis brand in Germany. Semdor offers European
wholesalers, suppliers and pharmacies the broadest array of narcotic medicines
(both synthetic and natural) and provides key narcotic and medical cannabis
players the broadest selection of market-leading product importing, handling,
packaging and formulation services. Semdor Pharma generates gross annual sales
of more than 60 million euros and employs 180 team members in Cologne and
Meerbusch, Germany.
Contact:
Leonie Weskott
E-Mail: mailto:presse@semdor-group.com
Phone: +49 (0) 221 9999 6151
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151877/4876503
OTS: Semdor Pharma Group
