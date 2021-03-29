Google alternative Search engine Swisscows starts selling shares
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 29.03.2021, 16:00 | 36 | 0 |
Egnach, Switzerland (ots) - Swisscows ( http://www.swisscows.com ), the
alternative, data-secure search engine from Switzerland, is now selling limited
non-voting shares for CHF 150, so-called participation certificates.
Privacy and data protection
alternative, data-secure search engine from Switzerland, is now selling limited
non-voting shares for CHF 150, so-called participation certificates.
Privacy and data protection
Unlike Google, Swisscows offers the user secure and data protection compliant
use and is considered a family-friendly search engine that does not list any
pornographic or violent content. It is also known for exclusively using its own
servers located in Switzerland - without using a cloud. Behind the search engine
is Swisscows AG, which recently expanded its portfolio with the TeleGuard
messenger and - in contrast to other well-known messengers - enables secure use
without storing personal data.
All of the solutions developed by Swisscows AG are designed to ensure that you
can navigate the Internet securely and in compliance with data protection
regulations, i.e. while preserving personal data and protecting your privacy.
The company's long-term goal is to offer a protected alternative for all areas.
The sale of participation certificates is the next strategic step for Swisscows.
The funds thus acquired will flow into the synchronization and expansion of
internal infrastructure.
"Behind Swisscows is a strong team that creates secure tools for our daily
interaction on the internet", says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.
What do interested parties have to do now?
A participation certificate is a security with which the holder can participate
in a company or the company's success. With regard to the distribution of a
dividend, the participation certificate is comparable to a share, but the holder
has no participation or voting rights. The participation certificates can be
purchased via https://swisscows.com/shares .
About Swisscows
Swisscows is a Swiss technology company for intelligent software products and
services in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is our
passion to protect people from surveillance. As Swisscows team, we have made it
our business to provide a protected space for internet users. We have decided to
create safe alternatives in all areas.
https://company.swisscows.ch/de
Press contact:
markengold PR GmbH
Tel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60
Mail: mailto:teleguard@markengold.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153073/4876515
OTS: TeleGuard
use and is considered a family-friendly search engine that does not list any
pornographic or violent content. It is also known for exclusively using its own
servers located in Switzerland - without using a cloud. Behind the search engine
is Swisscows AG, which recently expanded its portfolio with the TeleGuard
messenger and - in contrast to other well-known messengers - enables secure use
without storing personal data.
All of the solutions developed by Swisscows AG are designed to ensure that you
can navigate the Internet securely and in compliance with data protection
regulations, i.e. while preserving personal data and protecting your privacy.
The company's long-term goal is to offer a protected alternative for all areas.
The sale of participation certificates is the next strategic step for Swisscows.
The funds thus acquired will flow into the synchronization and expansion of
internal infrastructure.
"Behind Swisscows is a strong team that creates secure tools for our daily
interaction on the internet", says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.
What do interested parties have to do now?
A participation certificate is a security with which the holder can participate
in a company or the company's success. With regard to the distribution of a
dividend, the participation certificate is comparable to a share, but the holder
has no participation or voting rights. The participation certificates can be
purchased via https://swisscows.com/shares .
About Swisscows
Swisscows is a Swiss technology company for intelligent software products and
services in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is our
passion to protect people from surveillance. As Swisscows team, we have made it
our business to provide a protected space for internet users. We have decided to
create safe alternatives in all areas.
https://company.swisscows.ch/de
Press contact:
markengold PR GmbH
Tel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60
Mail: mailto:teleguard@markengold.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153073/4876515
OTS: TeleGuard
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0