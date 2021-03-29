Google alternative Search engine Swisscows starts selling shares Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 29.03.2021, 16:00 | 36 | 0 | 0 29.03.2021, 16:00 | Egnach, Switzerland (ots) - Swisscows ( http://www.swisscows.com ), the

alternative, data-secure search engine from Switzerland, is now selling limited

non-voting shares for CHF 150, so-called participation certificates.



Privacy and data protection





Unlike Google , Swisscows offers the user secure and data protection compliantuse and is considered a family-friendly search engine that does not list anypornographic or violent content. It is also known for exclusively using its ownservers located in Switzerland - without using a cloud. Behind the search engineis Swisscows AG, which recently expanded its portfolio with the TeleGuardmessenger and - in contrast to other well-known messengers - enables secure usewithout storing personal data.All of the solutions developed by Swisscows AG are designed to ensure that youcan navigate the Internet securely and in compliance with data protectionregulations, i.e. while preserving personal data and protecting your privacy.The company's long-term goal is to offer a protected alternative for all areas.The sale of participation certificates is the next strategic step for Swisscows.The funds thus acquired will flow into the synchronization and expansion ofinternal infrastructure."Behind Swisscows is a strong team that creates secure tools for our dailyinteraction on the internet", says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.What do interested parties have to do now?A participation certificate is a security with which the holder can participatein a company or the company's success. With regard to the distribution of adividend, the participation certificate is comparable to a share, but the holderhas no participation or voting rights. The participation certificates can bepurchased via https://swisscows.com/shares .About SwisscowsSwisscows is a Swiss technology company for intelligent software products andservices in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is ourpassion to protect people from surveillance. As Swisscows team, we have made itour business to provide a protected space for internet users. We have decided tocreate safe alternatives in all areas.https://company.swisscows.ch/dePress contact:markengold PR GmbHTel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60Mail: mailto:teleguard@markengold.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153073/4876515OTS: TeleGuard Diesen Artikel teilen

