 
checkAd

Google alternative Search engine Swisscows starts selling shares

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.03.2021, 16:00  |  36   |   |   

Egnach, Switzerland (ots) - Swisscows ( http://www.swisscows.com ), the
alternative, data-secure search engine from Switzerland, is now selling limited
non-voting shares for CHF 150, so-called participation certificates.

Privacy and data protection

Unlike Google, Swisscows offers the user secure and data protection compliant
use and is considered a family-friendly search engine that does not list any
pornographic or violent content. It is also known for exclusively using its own
servers located in Switzerland - without using a cloud. Behind the search engine
is Swisscows AG, which recently expanded its portfolio with the TeleGuard
messenger and - in contrast to other well-known messengers - enables secure use
without storing personal data.

All of the solutions developed by Swisscows AG are designed to ensure that you
can navigate the Internet securely and in compliance with data protection
regulations, i.e. while preserving personal data and protecting your privacy.
The company's long-term goal is to offer a protected alternative for all areas.
The sale of participation certificates is the next strategic step for Swisscows.
The funds thus acquired will flow into the synchronization and expansion of
internal infrastructure.

"Behind Swisscows is a strong team that creates secure tools for our daily
interaction on the internet", says Andreas Wiebe, CEO of Swisscows.

What do interested parties have to do now?

A participation certificate is a security with which the holder can participate
in a company or the company's success. With regard to the distribution of a
dividend, the participation certificate is comparable to a share, but the holder
has no participation or voting rights. The participation certificates can be
purchased via https://swisscows.com/shares .

About Swisscows

Swisscows is a Swiss technology company for intelligent software products and
services in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is our
passion to protect people from surveillance. As Swisscows team, we have made it
our business to provide a protected space for internet users. We have decided to
create safe alternatives in all areas.

https://company.swisscows.ch/de

Press contact:

markengold PR GmbH
Tel. +49 (0)30 219 159 60
Mail: mailto:teleguard@markengold.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153073/4876515
OTS: TeleGuard


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Google alternative Search engine Swisscows starts selling shares Swisscows ( http://www.swisscows.com ), the alternative, data-secure search engine from Switzerland, is now selling limited non-voting shares for CHF 150, so-called participation certificates. Privacy and data protection Unlike Google, Swisscows …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Wienerberger AG / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG (ESEF-Format)
S2 GmbH begleitet Pilotprojekt zur optischen Datenübertragung: LiFi reduziert Elektrosmog und wirkt sich positiv auf Wohngesundheit aus
nd.DerTag über das Sparen in der Coronakrise: Keynesianisches Lehrstück
Mit PAYBACK GO jetzt immer und überall beim Lieblingspartner "einchecken" (FOTO)
SodaStream launcht neue Wassersprudler-Generation "DUO"- praktisch, stylisch, ...
Unterstützung von schnellem Wachstum in der EMEA-Region: Sun Nuclear expandiert mit neuer Anlage in den Niederlanden
Generation Altersarmut: So blickt Deutschland in den Ruhestand (FOTO)
Preise für Wohnimmobilien im 4. Quartal 2020: +8,1 % zum Vorjahresquartal / Trend steigender Wohnimmobilienpreise setzt sich fort
Insolvenzen 2021: Licht und Schatten - leichter Anstieg von niedrigem Niveau erwartet (FOTO)
Titel
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / Repurchase of Convertible Bonds - ATTACHMENT
E.ON gewinnt Gold für beste E-Commerce-Site
Kraftstoffpreise sinken deutlich / Erstmals Preisrückgang bei Benzin nach 15 Wochen Anstieg / ...
Kollateralschaden, Kommentar von Anna Sleegers zur Commerzbank
Covid-19 beeinflusst Geschäftsjahr 2020 in Summe stark positiv / Rückläufiges ...
Aya Gold & Silver meldet Rekordergebnisse inklusive operativem Cashflow von 3,4 Millionen ...
Compleo fusioniert mit wallbe
Realitätsschock, Kommentar zur Türkei von Stefan Reccius
TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der Bewältigung der Pandemie ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Geplante E-Zigarettensteuer gefährdet die Branche und ist verfassungswidrig
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Tüv Rheinland baut 600 Stellen ab - Teile der Verwaltung werden nach Polen verlagert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:31 Uhr
Frühlingserwachen: ifo Geschäftsklimaindex auf Jahreshoch – Können Daimler, VW und Varta profitieren?
16:31 Uhr
Deutsche Bank: Aktie in der Bredouille 
16:29 Uhr
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: INDUS Holding AG (deutsch)
16:29 Uhr
Modern Food Report: Gewinnwarnung bei Molson Coors
16:28 Uhr
EZB-Wertpapierkäufe gesunken
16:27 Uhr
Ärzte fordern medizinische Hilfe für inhaftierten Kremlgegner Nawalny
16:26 Uhr
Kreis in NRW setzt Impfungen von Frauen unter 55 mit Astrazeneca aus
16:26 Uhr
Notbremse soll in Rheinland-Pfalz konsequent gezogen werden
16:26 Uhr
Maple Gold entdeckt hochgradiges Gold in der Zone 531 und gibt Explorations-Update für das Projekt Douay
16:23 Uhr
Aktien New York: Dow stabil - S&P 500 und Nasdaq schwächer - Hedgefonds belastet